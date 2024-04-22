Not everything has to be super serious at Android Police. Sure, I love to rip into all kinds of issues, using AP as a platform to speak up for consumers (it's in the name; I've always been here to police), but sometimes it's just nice to have a bit of fun, which is exactly what a recent Instagram post was doing while showcasing just how far Samsung's screens have improved over the years. So, if you're even a little bit curious how Samsung's screen tech has improved over a decade, from 2013's Galaxy S4 to 2023's Galaxy S23 Ultra, you're in luck as the entire AP team found this video pretty fascinating.

Above, you can click on a quick little video from Instagrammer kasim__tech that perfectly encapsulates just how much our Android screens have improved over the last decade. You can clearly see that the Galaxy S4 is held in hand to show what our old screens look like. It is not so great, very washed out, and nowhere near the colors of the real beans in the shot. Then, like magic, a tap on some beans reveals a Galaxy S23 lying in wait with beans displayed on its screen that match the real ones surrounding it. I've watched the video numerous times as well, and boy, is that S23 hard to spot, no matter how many times I rewatch the clip.

And those with sharp eyes may notice, there is a third screen that goes unrevealed towards the bottom, with comments claiming it's an iPhone of some sort. While it's impossible to know for sure what that elusive third screen is, clearly its brightness is too high compared to the Galaxy S23 that blends into the heap of beans perfectly.

All in all, I hope everyone enjoyed this bean-based content as much as we did. Not only did these beans have something to do with Android, but they actually encapsulate how Samsung's smartphones have improved; where you can hardly tell the difference between a screen and real-life objects at this point, which seems pretty wild to me that our phone screens are now this good.