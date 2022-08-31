Quick answer: It costs $29 to replace your Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 screen; however, you need to be enrolled in the Samsung Care+ extended warranty. Out of warranty screen repairs will cost $349 for the Flip 4 and $499 for the Fold 4, which is slightly more than the cost of Samsung Care+ and that $29 deductible.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are packed with general hardware and durability improvements compared to their predecessors. On top of those upgrades, they still lean heavily on premium display quality to stand out among the best of the best. Of course, to protect your investment, you can always use a great protective case for your Z Flip 4 or Fold 4, but even with that extra safety layer, accidents can happen. So what happens if that beautiful screen breaks?

If a design or manufacturing issue causes a malfunction within the standard one-year warranty period, Samsung will cover the replacement without worry. However, drops, scratches, and spills don't fall under that umbrella. Previously, replacing a Fold or Flip screen cost hundreds, even if you subscribed to Samsung's extended warranty coverage.

After rearranging some fees and optional insurance plans, though, Samsung now offers a surprisingly affordable solution in the event of accidental screen damage to the Fold 4 and Flip 4. To access this shockingly low screen replacement price of $29, you'll have to enroll in the Samsung Care+ extended warranty.

What if I don't have Samsung Care+?

If you don't have Samsung Care+, the out-of-warranty repair costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Inner Screen: $499 to replace ($357 to repair if possible)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Outer Screen: $149 to replace

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Inner Screen: $349 to replace ($219 to repair if possible)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cover Screen: $99 to replace

The Fold 4's screen replacement costs are slightly higher than the Fold 3, but still significantly less than the Fold and Fold 2 were. The costs for the Flip 4's screen are the same as last year, which makes sense as these screens only saw minor changes this year over their predecessors.

This means an out-of-warranty repair on the Flip 4 is slightly more expensive than a Care+ subscription and the deductible. On a Fold 4, though, you will absolutely save your money doing Samsung Care+ instead of risking an out-of-warranty repair.

What is Samsung Care+?

Samsung Care+ is an optional warranty that extends well beyond the included one-year limited warranty and covers accidental damage due to handling. Most limited warranties don't cover ADH. In other words, if you drop your phone and crack the screen without additional coverage from Samsung, the replacement cost is entirely on you. Up to the third-gen Fold and Flip, these out-of-warranty costs were sky-high, easily leading to total repair bills of $400 or more.

Samsung hasn't yet released how much out-of-warranty screen replacement will cost for the new foldables. When it does, check back, and we'll make sure to lay out the fees. For now, though, Samsung wasted no time touting its newly laid out Care+ package. For $11 per month, Samsung guarantees even its newest and most expensive smartphones against a wide range of accidental damage. Previous generations of Samsung foldables commanded $249 for screen replacements, even with a subscription to Care+.

Remember that Samsung will continue to offer free screen repair if your device is under warranty and the problem was due to a design or manufacturing issue. Those defects are rare, but they happen, and Samsung will take care of them for up to one year after purchasing the device. Then, however, you'll need the extended package to continue your coverage.

With just a $29 fee for replacing a premium folding display, Care+ seems like an easy decision. But it doesn't stop at just screen repairs. For subscribers to the Care+ program, any accidental damage from drops or spills is eligible for coverage. And, of course, any malfunction that proves to be Samsung's fault is covered with no deductible whatsoever.

With the release of the fourth generation of folding phones, it makes sense that Samsung is making this kind of owner-friendly change. After all, display damage is a big deterrent to many people spending $1,000+ on a smartphone. Knowing that this relatively affordable insurance plan now covers cracked screens for next to nothing could be a big step toward pushing folding phones further into the mainstream.

Samsung Care+ coverage exceptions

Like most insurance plans, Care+ doesn't cover absolutely everything. It excludes "acts of God," such as natural disasters and intentional damage. So you won't receive coverage if the technicians determine the damage is due to a stress test or temper tantrum of some sort.

If you damage a device by trying to hack or otherwise modify it in unintended ways, you'll also have to pay full price for repairs. Cosmetic damage that doesn't affect performance is your responsibility, too. And if your device is lost or stolen, you only get reimbursed if you've signed up for the Care+ With Loss and Theft package, which is currently $7 more per month than the standard plan.

How much does Samsung Care+ cost?

For folding phones, you'll need the Tier 4 plan, which costs $11 per month. You can pay $239 upfront for 24 months of coverage, which is about a 9% discount. Samsung currently charges $17.99 per month for the combination of accidental damage plus loss and theft coverage. Altogether, it's not a bad deal for heavy users of Samsung's newest foldables, and it's especially worthwhile if you plan on upgrading to the Z Fold 4.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

See at SamsungSee at Amazon See at Best Buy

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

See at SamsungSee at AmazonSee at Best Buy