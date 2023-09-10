TikTok LIVE is a great tool for content creators who can no longer viably connect with their fans individually, allowing streamers to engage a following in real time. Introduced in 2019, the LIVE function on TikTok is streamlined, intuitive, and fun to use, especially when streaming on the go with your favorite camera phone. However, the feature requires a certain number of followers to go live. Read on to discover how this limit works, in addition to details governing the use of TikTok LIVE.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is among the most popular social media apps available on the Play Store, based on posting short videos on various subjects. Users like, follow, and share their favorite content while creating their own with TikTok's footage editing options. TikTok is a fantastic way to get a brand going casually, raise awareness for your small business, or build a following that grows over time. The platform has recently been updated to include text posts in the wake of X's (formerly Twitter's) controversial rebranding, allowing content creators to post plain text updates.

The TikTok app is still a wonderful place to express a devoted persona or passion to an audience that will find it quickly and easily, especially if they use TikTok LIVE.

How many followers do I need to go LIVE on TikTok?

TikTok content creators must be at least 18, live in the U.S., and possess 1,000 or more followers to go live. This feature guards the LIVE feature against scams and spam accounts, making it harder for bots to gain traction on the platform and damage its reputation.

There's always the possibility that the app might amend this policy to be less exclusionary. Still, for now, those with fewer than 1,000 followers cannot legitimately go live on TikTok.

Are there any exceptions?

A reliable method for getting around this requirement does not exist. If you are 18 or older (U.S.) but lack the necessary followers to go live, submit a request to TikTok support for an access key to the live feature. This is done by reporting a problem within the Settings tab of the TikTok app and sending a request to customer service to activate the feature for your account. This doesn't guarantee access, but it's worth a shot if you are of age but lack the follower numbers.

Can you get banned from TikTok LIVE?

Yes, you can. Your content will be fine as long as it abides by TikTok's terms of service and doesn't depict any unsanctioned themes. These include content that insights violence of any kind, explicit or graphic content, glorification of illegal activities or instigating blackmail, and attempting to get around bans via alternate accounts.

TikTok may also accidentally ban its users even when they abide by the rules. These bans can be appealed and lifted most of the time.

Are there any gray areas?

One intriguing aspect of TikTok LIVE is its propensity to show its unsuspecting doom-scrolling users odd and, in some cases, unsettling livestream content. Much of this is harmless and targeted to a specific audience, with things such as pimple popping and live-action role-playing being good examples. Whereas other streamers do things like rubbing cheese graters against expensive microphones for reasons we may never understand.

The best way to stay live on TikTok is to keep things family-friendly and avoid egregious misinformation.

Build a connection on TikTok LIVE

While the follower cap for TikTok LIVE is a bummer, it shouldn't discourage you from going down the livestreaming path. Building a following on TikTok is simple once you know what to do, and attaining 1,000 followers isn't as undoable as it sounds. You can also access other services to network your following, such as Instagram, YouTube, and the outstanding X (formerly Twitter) alternatives.

Meanwhile, platforms like Discord and Twitch empower users to stream with fewer barriers and might be an alternative for producing more in-depth, complex, and quality live content. It's possible to gain followers by making normal content on the app, which is easily done from your budget Android phone.