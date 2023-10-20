Summary Google has a rigorous testing mechanism for certain third-party accessories, ensuring they are of high quality and a perfect match for Pixel devices.

Everyone buys smartphone accessories hoping that their chosen product not only complements their device but is also of high quality. This isn't always the case, but Google has developed a robust testing mechanism for its third-party accessories. Only after passing this rigorous scrutiny do they earn the coveted Made for Google badge — one that lets Pixel users know that it's a perfect match for their device, even if it's a bit pricey. Now, Google has pulled back the curtain on its accessory certification process.

Ali Khan and Chuck Nicketta head up the Made for Google program. Their work centers around making sure these accessories not only look good but perform exceptionally with Google devices. In an interview shared on Google's Keyword blog, they explained how the program collaborates with partners globally to develop accessories for Google gadgets such as Pixel phones, Nest devices, and Fitbit wearables.

Google ensures its partners are equipped with device information and the technical support needed to align their products with the company's standards. After an extensive evaluation process, products are adorned with the Made for Google badge, assuring customers of the quality they're investing in.

The testing process is fairly comprehensive. Ali highlights, "One of the major benefits of the Made for Google program is the testing. Apart from lab tests, we also involve Googlers in the process, collecting detailed feedback." For instance, observations can range from color wear-off issues with phone cases to power button accessibility problems.

Chuck emphasizes the dual focus of testing: ensuring the accessory functions properly and verifying that it doesn’t impair the device's performance. Whether it's confirming that a Pixel phone case doesn’t hinder the volume button or ensuring a cable doesn’t strain the charging port, the team is meticulous. A major aspect is also ensuring products align with Google's safety and environmental guidelines.

Interestingly, Google also invites Made for Google partners to their Mountain View lab, equipped to validate new device accessories. Here, partners can access prerelease devices and top-of-the-line testing tools. As Chuck elaborates, "We even designed a robotic machine to test cables, ensuring they neither degrade nor damage the device's connector".

Ensuring accessory compatibility and quality is a continuous task, especially with Google's frequent device launches, but the Made for Google program appears to be working. For example, many of the premium options in our reviews of the best Pixel 8 cases and best Pixel 8 Pro cases were certified as Made for Google — yes, these might be a bit overpriced, but users seem to value the quality materials and builds of these almost-first-party accessories. As Ali succinctly puts it, "If you see the Made for Google badge, you know that accessory is apt for your device."