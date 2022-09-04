How long will my Google Pixel get updates?

Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.

Let's take a look at what updates Google promises and how long each device will get them.

When talking about Android updates, there are two types to consider: OS updates and security updates.

OS updates are updates to new versions of Android, usually denoted by a number. For example, Google's supported Pixel phones received the update from Android 12 to Android 13 in August 2022. OS Updates come out yearly and usually include numerous new user-facing features and under-the-hood improvements. With OS updates, you may see visual updates and changes to how certain features work.

Security updates, on the other hand, are usually more subtle. Security updates address the security of your device whether connecting to Wi-Fi, browsing the web, or downloading files. These updates improve existing security protocols and fix new vulnerabilities discovered since the last update. These updates do not include new features and do not usually change the way your phone works.

Now that we've discussed the types of Android updates, let's take a look at how long your Pixel device will receive updates.

Google has changed its policy around updates a few times since it first launched the Pixel line. Google has never explicitly stated when it will stop updating its phones, but it gives a month that support will likely end for reference. Google usually sticks to this timeline but has pushed updates past them in a few instances.

Let's take a look at where each device is in its support life.

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a came out on July 28, 2022, with Google's first generation Tensor chip. With Tensor comes a promise of three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. The Pixel 6a will receive Android OS updates until at least July 2025 and will receive security updates until at least July 2027.

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google's largest refresh to the Pixel line in years was released on October 28, 2021. These phones were the first to include Google's first generation Tensor chip. With Tensor, like the 6a, Google promises three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. This means the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will receive OS updates until at least October 2024 and will receive security updates until at least October 2026.

Google Pixel 5a (5G)

Released on August 26, 2021, the Pixel 5a was the last phone to use Google's old design language. The Pixel 5a was released with a promise of three years of OS and security updates. Therefore, the Pixel 5a will likely receive its last update in August 2024.

Google Pixel 4a (5G)

The Pixel 4a (5G) was announced alongside the Pixel 5 but released about a month later, on November 5, 2020. The 4a (5G) came with the then-standard three years of OS and security updates. The end of life for the Pixel 4a (5G) will be at least November 2023.

Google Pixel 5

Google's 2020 flagship was the last to use the old design language and came out on October 15, 2020. Like many older Pixel phones, the 5 promised three years of security and OS updates. The Pixel 5 will receive its last update sometime in October 2023 or later.

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a was Google's second A-line phone and was released on August 20, 2020. The 4a came with three years of OS and security updates like other Pixels at the time. The 4a will receive support until at least August 2023.

Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL

Google's only phones to include Google's Soli technology was released on October 24, 2019. These phones came with three years of security and OS updates. They are the oldest phones currently supported by Google and will get their last update sometime around October 2022 or later.

Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL

The first A-series phones from Google came out on May 7, 2019, and are no longer receiving updates.

Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL

The third series of flagships made by Google was released on October 9, 2018, and are no longer supported.​​​​​​​

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL

Perhaps the most beloved Pixel phones ever, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL were released on October 19, 2017, and no longer get updates.

Google Pixel 1 and Google Pixel 1 XL

Google graced us with their first Pixel on October 20, 2016, and they no longer get updates.

Google's Pixel phones are beloved by many and have one of the longest updates life from any Android OEM. If your Pixel phone is still receiving updates, it may be helpful to know how to check for a software update.