Every smartphone has an average lifespan or a designated expiration date set by the manufacturer. Software updates ranging from 3 to 7 years can surpass the average lifetime of a phone. So, is a seven-year promise necessary if the hardware dies off long before the software?

Smartphone materials degrade over time. Screens get scratched, minor dents appear around the corners, and batteries need replacing. In the US, the average lifespan of a smartphone is 2.54-2.67 (cycle length) years. That means consumers replace phones every 2–3 years.

Depending on your smartphone model, an average battery can last at least 2–3 years; some may last even longer, depending on how well they are kept. There are great phones with exceptional battery life that can keep up even after your device has experienced wear and tear. Seven years is overkill, and it's obvious when we examine people's purchasing habits.

On the outside, having extended software support looks attractive. But in reality, it doesn't matter. Most people replace their phones in 2 to 3 years (some may only last 15 to 18 months). Samsung and Google have been pushing favorably to having seven years, while Motorola and OnePlus lagged by only offering two or three years of major OS updates.

Motorola and OnePlus plan to offer longer software support to match Google's and Samsung's. The OnePlus 13 has four years of Android updates and six years of security, while the Motorola G75 has five generations of updates.

A long update cycle helps two types of people. It helps those who are slow at upgrading. It also helps those upgrading to phones that are a generation or two behind. If you take good care of your phone, you can keep it around for four years (I concur, as I replace my main phone every 3–4 years). Adding extended software support gives flexibility and more purchasing power — but is it worth it if we can't take full advantage of it?

Android phones are not made like iPhones

It's no secret that iPhones live longer than Android phones. Apple has strict control over manufacturing and build quality. Additionally, Apple has a strong presence with over 500 Apple Stores worldwide, making it easier for consumers to send their phones for repair. Plus, iPhones already have a strong baseline for software support. If the Apple hardware is letting you down, like your iPhone's battery, it isn't too costly to replace — you only pay a fraction of the price to replace the battery.