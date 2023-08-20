While a plain text email can get the message across, you need to do extra if you want your emails to stand out. Whether you are sending a cold email or conversing with your colleagues and friends, adding GIFs to your emails is a great way to draw attention to your messages. GIFs also make emails fun, allowing you to express your emotions.

Most popular email service providers support GIFs, with Gmail being one of them. If you use Gmail and want to add zing to your emails, this guide is for you. You can insert a GIF in Gmail using its Android app or the web app on Windows PCs, Mac computers, and the top Chromebooks. Here's how to insert a GIF in Gmail.

How to insert a GIF in Gmail on a desktop

A GIF or Graphical Interchange Format is an image format that shows an animated series of images. They are used for expressing emotions or sharing memes. Since there is no audio component, people can view GIFs in public without garnering any attention.

We mention three methods you can use to add a GIF to Gmail on a desktop. The first method uses a Gmail extension tool, the second uses a GIF's web link, and the third is for offline GIFs stored on your desktop.

Use the GIPHY Gmail extension to add GIFs to emails

GIPHY is one of the most popular GIF-hosting websites in the world, hosting more than 10 billion pieces of content. You can find a GIF on GIPHY to match the tone and objective of your email.

Open Google Chrome or any other Chromium-based browser and click the link to open the GIPHY for Gmail extension. Click the Add to Chrome button. Click the Add Extension button to add the extension to your Google account. Open Gmail and click the Compose button to start a new email draft. To add a GIF to your email, click the GIPHY icon. Use the search bar to find a suitable GIF. Then, select the GIF to add it to your email. Here's how the email looks after adding the GIF.

Use a GIF link to add it to Gmail

If you don't want to use GIPHY's extension or want to add a GIF that you found on another website, you can add it to Gmail using its web link. Here's how to do it.

Open the GIF you want to insert in Gmail in your browser. Then, right-click on it and choose the Copy Image Address option. In the Gmail compose window, click the picture icon. Select the Web Address (URL) option and paste the link in the link box. Click the Insert button to insert the GIF into your email draft. The GIF is successfully inserted in the email.

How to upload a GIF in Gmail

The above methods work only with GIFs that are on the web. But what if you have a GIF saved on your desktop? You might even want to create your own GIFs to personalize your emails. Gmail allows users to upload their own GIFs from their desktops. Here's how to add offline GIFs saved on your computer to Gmail.

Open Gmail in a browser of your choice and select the Compose button to start a new email. Click the Insert Photo button. Select the Upload tab and click on the Choose Photos to Upload button. Use the file picker to upload the GIF. Gmail automatically inserts the GIF in the email when the upload finishes. Alternatively, drag and drop the GIF in the compose window to import it.

How to insert a GIF in Gmail on Android

Most Android keyboards come with built-in support for GIFs. Gboard, Google's default keyboard, is one of them. If you use an Android phone with stock Android, you probably use Gboard. If not, check whether your device's default keyboard supports GIFs. If it doesn't, install Gboard on your Android.

Launch the Gmail app on your Android smartphone. Tap the Compose button to start a new email. You'll see an active GIF button when the cursor is inside the compose field. Tap it to access all the GIFs. 2 Images Close If you don't see the GIF button, open the emoji keyboard and choose the GIF option. 2 Images Close Tap a GIF to add to your email draft. 2 Images Close

Make emails fun again with GIFs in Gmail

While some might consider GIFs overkill for emails, we don't subscribe to the same notion. We believe that when used purposefully, GIFs can make email fun and make your message stand out in a sea of boring and text-heavy emails. Then, to get the most out of Gmail's Android app, read our article on the best tips for using Gmail on Android.