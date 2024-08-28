I’ve never enjoyed digital note-taking. Something about committing my thoughts to paper appeals to me over typing on a keyboard or gliding a stylus across a screen. Unfortunately, my preference results in a messy desk, with notes littered with outlines from videos or past articles. Of course, it’s not all bad; I’ve never had to recharge my notepad, and when I have an idea I don’t like, a flick of my wrist results in a clean slate.

I’m not immune to the benefits of a more digital lifestyle, but I never found a product that replicated the experience I wanted. Before the Onyx Boox Go 10.3, I mainly considered E Ink tablets to be ideal for reading, but not for productivity. The Boox Go showed me how versatile these devices can be, with its crisp Carta 1200 display and responsive touch layer.

So, if you’re like me — more comfortable with a mountain of notepads than a tablet — let’s see if we can’t convince you that progress isn’t all bad when it comes to taking notes.

It starts with the pen

Needs to be smooth

Latency was a major reason I never liked taking notes on digital surfaces. It always turns me off when the input lags significantly behind the stylus — more than a few milliseconds, and I'm over it. It’s hard to feel like you’re writing when the device can’t keep up. New E Ink devices include pressure-sensitive touch layers, increasing stylus accuracy and reducing latency. It’s a great experience, and it almost seems like ink is falling from my stylus onto the screen.

Of course, none of this matters without a high quality display. The Carta 1200 E Ink panel is fantastic, with high contrast and excellent readability. When I wrote the review of the Boox Go, I mentioned how it looks like there is ink on the display, and that’s not an exaggeration. High contrast helps your writing pop off the glass, and the Carta 1200 offers a great canvas to mark up a document and take notes for class.

Versatility

What I want, when I need it

Close

As much as I like paper notepads, they can only be one thing at a time. If I buy a ruled notepad, that’s what I have. If I buy planner sheets, I’m stuck with that format. I can’t switch back and forth at will, so I end up with several pads for different needs. It creates more mess and more waste, as I often don’t need as many sheets as I buy.

With E Ink tablets, that’s no longer an issue, as I can decide which template I need sheet by sheet. If I'm brainstorming for an article, I’ll pull up a blank page, and when it’s time to plot out the piece, an outline format works better. And I often use the calendar template to keep my life organized.

Artists and engineers can even add gridlines to suit their needs; the possibilities are endless. I don’t know how much I would need to spend on paper to match the versatility I’ve described, but I know it would be costly.

Connectivity

Embracing the cloud

I can’t tell you how often I’ve thought of a great idea only to not have the corresponding pages with me. So, I do what any serial note taker does and I start a new page. Then, when I get home, I have to sit there and combine all of my ideas, often resulting in starting a third page to merge the other two. It’s a mess, inconvenient, and wasteful. It’s also inefficient, with ideas often getting lost in the shuffle.

I’ve learned to embrace the cloud for my workflow, valuing the ability to access my files from anywhere. I use BooxDrop on my Go 10.3 to transfer files from any other phone, tablet, or desktop. Onyx devices make it easy to stay connected, and I can make edits and additions as needed and sync everything when I get home, putting me on the same page across devices. It’s a better way to work; you’ll be more organized and less frustrated.

Should you make the switch?

I’m a tactile person (read: dinosaur), so I understand the hesitation about giving up pen and paper. However, there are just too many good reasons to start marking up documents and taking notes digitally. Whether you’re working on a team that needs access or trying to keep your thoughts all in one place, it’s a better overall experience.

And with responsive, crisp E Ink displays becoming readily available on more e-readers, there’s less of a gap between the physical action of putting pen to paper and the digital equivalent. You can teach an old dog new tricks, and unless your canine companion has especially strong teeth, it won’t be able to eat your homework.