The Pixel 8 Pro is dumb. Just dumb. You think you can make it all smart with this artificial intelligence crap, Google? How about you just say the quiet part out loud to the Android Police podcast about why it's $300 more than the Pixel 8? This week, a single 50-minute rant as performed by three tech nerds. Also, a reminder that Kirby did not do 9/11 and that it's always Waluigi Time (sound clip not included in the episode).

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0