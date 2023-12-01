Summary Google Keep is set to integrate a "Help me create a list" feature powered by generative AI, joining other Google services in embracing AI technology for a better user experience.

The feature will allow users to quickly generate lists for various purposes such as shopping, to-do tasks, or packing. Users can enter a prompt, and the AI will generate a list of items based on that prompt.

While the generated list may be generic, users can easily customize and add their own items to the list, enhancing productivity and providing a headstart for everyday tasks.

AI has been the theme of 2023, with all our favorite apps and services integrating AI to deliver a better experience. Google also went in on generative AI this year and launched several AI-powered features across its various services, including a "Help me write" tool in Gmail and Google Docs. So far, Google Keep was the only service in Google's roster not to get any AI feature, though the company was spotted working on a 'Magic Lists' feature in late October. More details about this feature have now surfaced online, highlighting how it will work.

9to5Google managed to activate the "Help me create a list" feature in the latest Google Keep release for Android (v5.23.462.05.90). The feature will seemingly be a part of Workspace Labs, as the popup appeared once the team forcibly enabled the AI feature. Google mentions the feature will "help you jump start shopping lists, to-do lists, packing lists and more."

Once the feature is rolled out and activated, Keep users will see a floating "Help me create a list" button in the app. When tapped, a text box will appear where you can enter what type of list you want to create. For example, steps for brewing excellent coffee, what to pack for a road trip, a packing list for a camping trip with kids, etc.

Close

Source: 9to5Google

A list of items you must carry, pack, or buy is created based on the entered prompt. If you like the result, tap the Insert button at the bottom to create the to-do list with the generated list. The prompt you entered will be used as the note's title. Google's popup in Keep about the feature notes not to share my sensitive or personal information, as human reviewers might read the data.

While the listed items might be generic, they will help give you a headstart by covering the basics. You can then add your own items to the list per your needs. This is an excellent example of how AI can help make our everyday lives easier and boost productivity.

Based on 9to5Google's experience with "Help me create a list" and how well it works, Google might almost be ready to roll out the feature to the public, albeit as a part of Workspace Labs. Once rolled out, this AI integration will give Google Keep an edge over some of the other note-taking apps, as none of them provide similar functionality.

The "Help me create a list" feature will be a worthy addition to Google Keep. While generative AI might not always get things right since it is still young, it should be able to make an immediate impact in your daily life.