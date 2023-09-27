If you want to find someone's email address, look online. With social platforms and professional networking websites, you can find an email address online with search techniques and a little patience. You can also use lead-generating services that make it easier to find email addresses online, but we recommend using them as a last resort, as they often cost money. In this guide, we teach you basic search techniques you can use to find email addresses online.

Find an email address online

Instead of sending an email or message via a company's support page or email address, find someone's email address and contact them directly. That way, your email won't get lost in the heap. It also ensures that your message reaches the right person and has a higher chance of receiving a response. Here are a few tips to help you find someone's email address.

Use Google Search operators

Google Search gives you one of the best ways to find an email address online for free. However, don't go willy-nilly searching on Google. Instead, use the advanced Google Search operators that allow you to refine your searches and quickly find what you're looking for. Here are a few Google Search operators to help you find an email address:

Exact-match search: Enter the person's name inside quotes. Google only shows results for the exact name and not its several iterations.

Enter the person's name inside quotes. Google only shows results for the exact name and not its several iterations. Site search operator: Use the website search operator to restrict your searches to specific websites. Type site:websiteurl , followed by your search query to limit the search results to that website.

Use the website search operator to restrict your searches to specific websites. Type , followed by your search query to limit the search results to that website. Social media search: Enter the person's name, followed by @Twitter or @Facebook, to find their social media profile.

These three Google Search operators help you filter down your search results and find the email address. Ensure to include the term email in the Google search query to get the correct results. Also, while using these Google Search operators, use a mix of search queries containing information such as their name and workplace or name and hometown to improve your chances of finding their email address.

Find an email address on LinkedIn

If you're looking for someone's email address in a professional capacity, there's no better place to find their email address than on LinkedIn. The platform has over 850 million registered users, meaning there's a high chance you'll find the person on LinkedIn. LinkedIn is also where professionals are more likely to share their email addresses on their profile, allowing you to find them. Like Google, LinkedIn supports search and boolean operators.

You can perform quote searches to find exact matches for your search terms and use boolean operators to string together a search query to find a person's email address. Read LinkedIn's help document to learn more about refining searches on the platform.

X, formerly known as Twitter, remains the best place to make an acquaintance, as most people keep their Twitter DM open. You can use Google Search operators to find someone's Twitter profile. You can also search on the platform. Once you find their profile, you have two options.

The first option is to use X's advanced search feature to find their email if they have posted it in the past. To perform an advanced search in X, perform a keyword search. Then, click the Advanced search option to open a search box where you can enter search keywords and restrict the search to include posts (tweets) only by that person.

If you don't find their email address using search, direct message them. Keep the message concise and to the point. Also, being courteous goes a long way in developing a good relationship.

Sometimes, finding someone's email address online is as simple as checking their company's employee directory. Many companies maintain an open directory of their employees with corresponding email addresses. Look for the company's about us or contact page on their website. If you can't find it, use the following URL addresses:

www.example.com/contact

www.example.com/contact-us

www.example.com/about-us

www.example.com/team

www.example.com/our-team

www.example.com/meet-our-team

www.example.com/meet-the-team

See if they maintain a personal blog

While personal blogging has lost its charm with the popularity of social media websites, some people still maintain a blog. Use Google Search queries and operators to find their blog. If they have a personal blog, there's a chance you'll find their email address on the blog.

Sometimes, the best way to obtain someone's email address is to ask a mutual contact, offline or on LinkedIn. Ask them to introduce you to the person whose email you want to find. Getting a mutual contact to introduce you instantly builds a level of trust that cold emails can never replicate.

Use email lookup services

If you can't find someone's email address using the methods above, consider using an email lookup service. While these services are paid, some offer a free plan that allows you to perform a limited number of free searches.

To find a person's email, enter their name and their company's website URL. A simple Google search helps you discover these email lookup services. To get started, here are some of the best ones we've found:

GetProspect is one of the most popular email finder services on the market. You get 50 free email searches with paid plans starting at $49 a month.

Findymail only gives you verified personal and business emails, so you can be sure you are not getting a dud. You only get 10 free email searches. The paid plans start at $49 a month.

Emailsearch.io isn't free. Its pricing starts at $29 a month and includes 1,000 email searches, making it one of the more affordable options.

The ultimate guide to finding an email address online

