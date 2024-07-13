Samsung unveiled its latest wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and, for the first time, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring, at the recent Unpacked event. While the Galaxy Watch 7 doesn't come with a lot of design changes, it packs the latest Exynos W1000 processor, which brings many improvements over its predecessor. Here, we compare the Exynos W1000 with the Exynos W930, which powered the previous generation Galaxy Watch 6, and check out the upgrades you can expect from Samsung's latest wearables.

Exynos W1000 vs Exynos W930: Specs comparison

Feature Exynos W1000 Exynos W930 Manufacturing Process 3nm 5nm CPU Configuration 1x Cortex-A78 @ 1.6GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.5GHz 2x Cortex-A55 @ 1.4GHz GPU Mali-G68 MP2 Mali-G68 MP2 Display Support qHD (960x540), 640x640 qHD (960x540) Network Speeds LTE 150Mbps download / 75Mbps upload LTE 150Mbps download / 75Mbps upload Navigation Technologies Dual-frequency GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Storage Capacity eMMC 32GB eMMC 16GB

CPU and performance

Noticeable upgrades here

Looking at the specs, you'll notice that the biggest upgrade in the Exynos W1000 from the Exynos W930 is its more advanced 3nm fabrication process, compared to the 5nm on the previous generation chipset. What this essentially means is that Samsung was able to pack more transistors into the same area, which in turn means you can expect a significant jump in performance and efficiency.

In terms of CPU, the W1000 is far superior with its 5-core configuration, featuring one high-performance Cortex-A78 core clocked at 1.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.5GHz. In contrast, the Exynos W930 only offers a dual-core setup with two Cortex-A55 cores at 1.4GHz. It's also worth noting that even the lower-clocked cores in the newer Exynos W1000 are faster than both performance cores of the W930.

But what does this translate to? Well, Samsung says you can expect up to 3.4x faster single-core performance, 3.7x faster multi-core performance, and 2.7x quicker app launch times compared to the Galaxy Watch 6. This is a significant year-on-year improvement, and this change alone could make the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra the most powerful Wear OS smartwatches available now.

GPU, RAM, and storage

Impressive upgrades here, too

Although the Exynos W1000 and Exynos W930 share the same Mali-G68 MP2 GPU and display support for qHD (960x540) resolution, the new chipset introduces a significant upgrade in the form of a dedicated 2.5D always-on display (AOD) engine. While we are yet to test the improvements in person, Samsung says the new engine allows the watch to offer improved clarity and rich detail for watch faces, making it easier for users to quickly glance at the information they need.

Another significant upgrade on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra is the increase in RAM and storage capacity. The new watches come with 32GB of eMMC storage, doubling the 16GB found in the previous generation. This additional storage lets users store more apps, offline music, and other data directly on their watch. Moreover, the new chip features an extra 0.5GB RAM — taking the total to 2GB — and makes sure apps open quickly and stay in the background for better multitasking.

Connectivity and navigation

Dual-frequency GPS is here

In terms of connectivity, both chipsets offer similar performance, offering LTE with download speeds up to 150Mbps and upload speeds up to 75Mbps. However, the Exynos W1000 features a massive upgrade when it comes to GPS tracking. The new chipset brings dual-frequency GPS, which means it can provide more accurate location tracking compared to the single-frequency GPS on the W930. This accuracy will be especially noticeable in dense areas where you're surrounded by tall buildings or trees.

Exynos W1000 is a massive upgrade

On the whole, the Exynos W1000 promises a significant upgrade over the Exynos W930. The new chipset not only brings much-needed performance gains but, combined with Wear OS 5 on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, can deliver multiple folds in performance and power efficiency compared to the previous generation. The best part is that you don't have to spend too much to get the new watches. The Galaxy Watch 7 starts at only $300 in the US, and there are great pre-order deals available now to save big.