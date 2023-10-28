Did you recently purchase one of the best Android smartwatches but aren't receiving text messages? If this is the case, you can do a few things with your smartwatch to receive text messages. Smartwatches have revolutionized how we communicate. We can send or receive text messages and also make phone calls with them, receive emails, and set up WhatsApp. In this guide, we show you how to set up the smartwatch on your wrist to receive text messages.

How can I receive text messages on my smartwatch?

All Android smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the new Google Pixel Watch 2, can receive and send text messages. However, before you can receive text messages on your smartwatch, you must activate the feature. Here are some important differences to consider when using an LTE Android smartwatch or a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Android smartwatch.

If you have the LTE version of an Android smartwatch, you can send or receive text messages and make phone calls without using your phone.

If you have a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Android smartwatch, you can only send and receive text messages if you are connected to and have access to your smartphone.

The steps shown in this guide may vary based on your smartwatch. We use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to explain the process in this guide.

Here are the steps you'll follow to receive text messages on your Android smartwatch:

Turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone and pair it with your Android smartwatch. Swipe down from the home screen on your smartwatch and tap Settings. Close Scroll down and tap Notifications and ensure that notifications are activated on your smartwatch. 2 Images Close Go back to the Notifications menu and tap App Notifications. You need your phone for further settings. Close On your phone, toggle on your messaging app. Close

When you get a text message on your smartphone, you'll receive a notification on your Android smartwatch as well. Tap the message notification to read the message and reply to it.

FAQs on receiving text messages on a smartwatch?

Here are some of the burning questions that are asked frequently on the web, which we have answered.

Why is my smartwatch not receiving text messages?

If your smartwatch fails to receive text messages, there are a few reasons that you can look out for and troubleshoot to resolve the problem.

Ensure that your smartwatch is connected to your phone : Even if you have the best Android smartphone, you won't receive text messages if your smartwatch isn't connected to it. So, ensure that your smartwatch is linked to your phone. This applies to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi smartwatches. If you have an LTE smartwatch, you can receive text messages without connecting to your phone.

: Even if you have the best Android smartphone, you won't receive text messages if your smartwatch isn't connected to it. So, ensure that your smartwatch is linked to your phone. This applies to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi smartwatches. If you have an LTE smartwatch, you can receive text messages without connecting to your phone. Turn on notifications for the correct app : Because the preceding procedure demonstrates how to turn on notifications for the messaging app, you must ensure that notifications for the relevant messaging app are activated.

: Because the preceding procedure demonstrates how to turn on notifications for the messaging app, you must ensure that notifications for the relevant messaging app are activated. Check Airplane mode: Most likely, your smartwatch is in Airplane mode, which means it can't communicate with your smartphone, resulting in this issue. If Airplane mode is turned on, turn it off.

Can I send text messages from my smartwatch?

Yes, you can. When you get a text message, tap the notification to see the options to type your response or use voice input to speak and send a message. If you missed the text message notification, open the app drawer, launch the messaging app, and then send a text message.

Can I see the full-text message on my smartwatch?

Yes, you can view the entirety of the message you receive on your smartwatch. Some foreign emoji and characters may not appear correctly on the watch.

Stay connected on the go

Receiving and sending text messages with a smartwatch on your wrist is useful, especially when you are busy and don't have your phone nearby or while driving (which you should avoid). If you're seeking the best Android smartwatch, look at a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Pixel Watch 2, which shows you which is the indisputable king of the Android smartwatch world.

We have a handful of tips and tricks for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Google Pixel Watch 2 that will boost your smartwatch usage experience if you want to ace the wristwatch game.