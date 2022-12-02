You should know if someone is lying through their teeth about missing your text

Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.

Every IM (instant messaging) app has a different settings menu to manage read receipts. We'll start with the default Messages app on Android and move to third-party messaging apps to learn about read receipts.

How to check Google Messages on Android

The Messages app is the default messaging app on Android. While OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi pack different apps to handle messages, you can always check for Google's Messages app on your phone or download it from the Play Store.

The Messages app features RCS (Rich Communication Services) chat that uses Wi-Fi or cellular data for messaging and offers high-res media sharing, location sharing, typing indicators, and more with end-to-end encryption. You must ask the recipient to enable the read receipts option in their Messages app. Only then can you see if the person has read your text.

Open Messages on Android. Tap the circular account picture in the upper-right corner. Select Messages settings. 2 Images Close Tap Chat features. Enable the Send read receipts toggle. 2 Images Close

The option lets others know you have read their messages. From now on, whenever you send messages via RCS chat, you'll see the Delivered status when the text reaches the recipient's inbox. Once the person reads the messages, the status changes to Read.

2 Images

Close

RCS chat is limited to Android phones only. You can't see if the recipient reads your text when you send a normal SMS over your carrier network.

How to check WhatsApp on Android

WhatsApp's take on read receipts differs from the default Messages app on Android. When you send a message on WhatsApp, a single tick indicates that the message has reached the company servers. A double gray check mark means the message was sent to the person's phone. Two blue check marks confirm the message was read.

Close

As a privacy option, WhatsApp allows you to hide read receipts for your account. That way, others can't see if you have read their messages. But it's a two-way street. When you disable the read receipts option for your account to stop others from knowing you read their text, you can't know when they read yours.

If you turned off read receipts for your WhatsApp account, follow the steps below to enable it.

Launch WhatsApp on your Android phone. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. 2 Images Close Go to the Privacy menu. Enable the Read receipts toggle. 2 Images Close

You have done your part. If the recipient disables the Read receipts toggle on their WhatsApp account, you can't check if your text was read (and they can't see when you read theirs).

WhatsApp lets you see when the person opened the chat thread and read your messages.

Open a chat thread in WhatsApp. Long-tap on a message and tap the i (info) button at the top. You can see when the message was delivered and seen, along with the time and date details. 2 Images Close

How to check Facebook Messenger on Android

Facebook Messenger uses icons to let you know if the person has read your message. An empty circle with a blue check mark indicates a sent message. You'll see a filled-in circle when the message reaches the recipient's inbox.

2 Images

Close

The app replaces the filled-in circle with a tiny account picture when the person reads your message. Tap a message to check the Seen status with the time.

Unlike WhatsApp or Messages, you can't disable read receipts on Messenger.

When the person checks your text from the phone's notification center (without opening the chat thread), you can't know if your text was read.

Have transparency during conversations

Once you and the recipient enable read receipts for WhatsApp and Messages, you can check if the person viewed your messages. If you are new to Google Messages, read our best tips for RCS and Chat for a smooth onboarding experience.