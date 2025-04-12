Signing up for a paid online service takes fewer steps than canceling a subscription, and Unsubscribe links in newsletters are tiny and at the bottom. Also, some shopping sites have countdown timers on their offers. These aren't arbitrary design choices. These are examples of dark patterns, experiences designed to influence user behavior in ways that benefit the business, often at the user's expense.

For instance, imagine adding one of the best rugged Android phones to your online cart, and a pop-up invites you to include a protection plan to your purchase. By making the Decline button smaller or placing it in a less intuitive spot, the business subconsciously nudges you into buying something you didn't intend to. Dark patterns are all over the web and are worryingly deceptive, so it's worth knowing how to identify them.

How do dark patterns work?

They're everywhere and come in many flavors

Dark patterns rely on flaws and traits of human behavior to serve the needs of a business. One of them is our tendency to take the path of least resistance. That's why allowing a website to collect personal data, which helps it make more money by serving more effective advertisements, takes a single click. However, the button to opt out may be in a different sub-menu and labeled in a way that confuses you into allowing data collection. When the screen gives you radio buttons to make your selection, the option picked by default is the one the business wants you to choose.

Other dark patterns try to create a sense of urgency or scarcity, increasing the chance of a user making an impulse purchase. Examples of this are common on booking sites, which have countdown timers for when a price (allegedly) expires or a ticker for every time another user makes a reservation. Spoiler alert: Sometimes these are fake, as revealed by Computer Clan on YouTube in his scam-exposing videos.

Then there are a bunch of tricks dark patterns use to play on our emotions. A famous example is that of Duolingo and its owl mascot, which popped up crying in your email inbox if you didn't use the app for a set time. Also, some mobile games remind you regularly that your virtual pets miss your company. It's not uncommon for apps and websites to use manipulative language to shame you for canceling a subscription or declining the 10% coupon you'd get if you sign up for their newsletter.

Are dark patterns effective?

Yes, absolutely!