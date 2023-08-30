A LinkedIn business page is a great way to separate your personal profile from your business. A personal profile is perfect for networking, uploading your resume, and finding a job. However, a business page is where companies and freelancers promote their services and connect with their fans. LinkedIn has made it super simple to set up a company page on both mobile and desktop.

What is a LinkedIn business page?

A LinkedIn business page is like a profile for businesses. It's an excellent way for companies of all sizes to showcase their team and products, whether they're a giant corporation, a lean startup, or run by a solopreneur.

Unlike professional profiles, business pages offer extra functionality. They come with analytics, lead capture tools, such as autofill contact forms, and the ability to view trending topics among target audiences. Businesses can also communicate and interact with their employees via their business page, making it a one-stop-shop for teams over LinkedIn.

Setting up one business page is free. Any more than that requires a subscription to LinkedIn Premium, which comes with the ability to recruit from the site, message people using LinkedIn's InMail system, and view page statistics.

Here's why you need a business page on LinkedIn

Using LinkedIn company pages can also help businesses with lead generation, publicity, and communication with fans. LinkedIn claims it has 950 million members across 200 countries, making it the fifth-largest social network in the world. There are also 58 million businesses on LinkedIn. These numbers represent a lot of opportunities.

Lead generation

Thanks to the large and diverse audience on the site, LinkedIn can be great for lead generation. Here's what LinkedIn's user base looks like, according to Sprout Social:

57% of users are male, and 43% are female.

U.S. users were slightly older, with 54% between the ages of 30 and 50.

Users in the rest of the world were younger, with 60% under 30.

Half of LinkedIn users had household incomes of over $75,000.

Most users lived in cities and suburbs, and only 15% lived in rural areas.

LinkedIn offers a variety of sales tools to reach these people and generate leads. Matched Audiences is one such tool that can put your content in front of website visitors, contacts, and clients. Tools such as InMail and Company Tab allow prospective customers to reach out to a business without leaving the site.

Social publicity

One of the biggest drawbacks of LinkedIn is its lack of current content-creation tools. TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat drive modern trends, particularly among younger users. But LinkedIn still has some surprises up its sleeve. For starters, LinkedIn newsletters are a powerful communication tool. Businesses can create their own newsletter distribution system on the platform. Each newsletter appears as a post in the LinkedIn news feed and goes out to subscribers' inboxes, helping drive more subscriptions.

There's also the ability to write professional-looking articles, complete with photos and off-site links. These appear in the news feed and can go viral across the platform if there's enough engagement. Businesses can also post videos, which are limited to 10 minutes when posted from mobile and 15 minutes when posted from desktop. These videos should be in landscape, and TikTok's mobile-first swipeable video format doesn't exist on the platform.

How to set up a LinkedIn business page on mobile

The ability to create a LinkedIn company page on mobile is only available on iOS. Still, Android users can switch Chrome to desktop and follow the directions in the next section. For iPhone users, the process is simple.

Go to any existing page and select the three dots next to the Follow tab. Choose Create a LinkedIn page. 2 Images Close Choose Company. Enter your business details and upload your profile and banner photos. 2 Images Close Select Create in the upper-right corner of the screen. Close You're taken to your new active business page, where you can start posting. Find other companies to follow to increase your reach.

How to set up a LinkedIn business page on desktop

Follow these steps to set up a LinkedIn company page on desktops, laptops, and the best Chromebooks:

Click the For Business icon in the upper-right corner of the homescreen. Scroll down and click Create a Company Page. Choose the Company option for your business. Enter the relevant details of the company. Check the verification box, and click Create Page.

Setting up a business page on the desktop is nearly the same as it is on mobile. Once it's active, start posting and following others.

How to fill in your LinkedIn business page

A good company page on LinkedIn has all the information a lead or client needs to know, presented in a personable and entertaining way that also helps you get noticed in search. After all, this is still social media.

The About section

Keep this tightly worded. LinkedIn only allows 2,000 characters here. Tell the company's story and include where the business is located, what it offers, and what it values. Be sure to write in the brand's voice so that visitors get a feel for how the business interacts with people.

Partners and employees

Employees and partners can add themselves to a LinkedIn business page. This requires each person to have a personal LinkedIn profile. Company page admins can't add employees and partners. Instead, the employee needs to go to their profile, search for the company page, select the company, and add it as a work experience to their profiles. They automatically show up on the business page.

Post regularly

It's important to post regularly on LinkedIn to drive engagement. The best times to post on LinkedIn are on weekdays before 8 AM, at noon, and after 5 PM. Post at least three times per week and keep your content engaging and easy to read.

Make a LinkedIn business page a part of your strategy

LinkedIn business pages are an excellent way for businesses to interact with the public, network with other businesses, and showcase what they can do. Setting up a business page is straightforward and provides a great way for companies to attract new employees. Be sure to include a LinkedIn business page in your brand strategy.