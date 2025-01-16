Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) revolutionized music production, giving hobbyists and independent creators access to tools once reserved for professional studios. Adobe Audition, now a staple for music, podcasts, and video editing, began as Cool Edit Pro, a groundbreaking DAW that transformed audio production.

Cool Edit Pro stood out with its affordability, ease of use, and innovative features like multitrack recording, visual waveform editing, and built-in effects. Unlike Pro Tools, which locked users into expensive proprietary hardware, Cool Edit Pro gave users a standard PC to produce studio-quality work. Creators like me embraced it as a game-changer despite pushback from the industry.

Over the past 25 years, Adobe Audition has remained one of the most used DAWs on the market. Its interface reflects many design principles from its Cool Edit Pro roots, a testament to the lasting power of great user experience design. Its journey highlights how transformative software can reshape an industry and empower new generations of creators.

The rise of Cool Edit Pro

Cool Edit Pro democratizes audio production

Syntrillium Software released Cool Edit Pro in 1997. This DAW gave creators access to professional audio editing tools at an affordable price. While most competitors required expensive proprietary hardware, Cool Edit Pro offered everyday musicians the ability to record and edit on their home computers. Users could record and edit up to 64 tracks, apply powerful effects, and visualize their audio work through an intuitive interface.

For me, Cool Edit Pro was revolutionary. Growing up with a small home studio, I often felt frustrated with the standalone recording devices my father used. When I first tried Cool Edit Pro, its visual waveform editing immediately made sense. As someone with aphantasia (an inability to visualize in the mind's eye), being able to "see" my audio transformed how I worked.