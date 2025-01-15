You might pay $75 for dinner for two, a pair of sneakers, or wireless earbuds in 2025. But a $75 smartphone? That sounds almost too good to be true. Yet, that's how much the recently announced HMD Key costs. Its price is well below anything on our list of best budget Android phones. More surprisingly, it's not the only brand-name handset in the sub-$100 price bracket.

We're not saying a $75 smartphone is good or worth buying. However, the existence of Android phones this cheap boggles the mind. How is it possible to make one? What corners must be cut, and are their manufacturers making a profit?

What phones can you buy for under $100?

Lots of options, lots of caveats

The phones above cost $100 or less

Sub-$100 Android phones are nothing new. They typically fall into one of two categories: refurbished brand-name models sold by third-party sellers or generic, no-name phones from China. In both cases, you're looking at phones with questionable reliability, low-end specs, and likely no warranty or support.

The $75 HMD Key is different. This new model launched in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand on January 2, 2025, and comes from a known brand. We also have the Nubia Music 2 in the same category. It went on sale in Malaysia in early 2025 at about $88. In the US, you can find the Moto E14, Blu G34, and Xiaomi Redmi A3. The 2024 models are about the same price, albeit with limited carrier compatibility.

How do you make a phone cost under $100?

Cutting as many corners as possible

The cheapest phones are made with the cheapest parts, and one of the most expensive components is the SoC (System-on-Chip). The high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite costs around $200, according to estimates, which explains why only the best An