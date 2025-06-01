Big Android operating system updates bring exciting new features, fresh looks, and security patches, making even the best Android phones more useful and fun. However, a new software version can be complex. Even after undergoing rigorous quality assurance processes, a new OS update may still ship with bugs. Some cause minor inconveniences. Others break apps or cause battery drain problems.

I'm not saying we should stop installing updates. Their goal is to improve and secure our daily drivers. Still, it's sad when an update causes more problems than it solves. It's not the norm, but it happens. Here are the unwanted and unexpected ways an update can cause headaches for Android phone users.

5 Old apps may be incompatible with a new Android version

A reason why old apps and games disappear