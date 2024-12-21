Once confined to sci-fi movies, artificial intelligence is now integrated into everyday life. AI and machine learning power many of our routines, from the features on your budget Android phone to Netflix show recommendations. Let me show you how I use interactive AI tools for my daily tasks and how they can simplify yours.

10 AI turns anyone into a programmer

AI simplifies coding, debugging, and learning. This makes programming accessible to everyone. Tasks that once required advanced expertise can now be handled with minimal knowledge. As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said:

It is our job to create computing technology that nobody has to program and that the programming language is human. Everybody in the world is now a programmer.

Tools like ChatGPT and Gemini empower users to explore programming without becoming experts in the intricacies of coding. This tutorial on how to use Gemini to create home automation is a great place for beginners to start.

9 AI makes complex research more accessible

Before using Large Language Model (LLM) chatbots, I relied on Google and forums like Quora and Reddit for searching. Search engines struggle with long and detailed queries, often returning irrelevant results. Now, I use ChatGPT or Gemini for more reliable assistance. Although AI hallucinations sometimes occur, their responses are usually more relevant and give a foundation to refine my searches.

AI is equally great for academic research. Tools like Elicit summarize dense papers and highlight key arguments. They outline methodologies in seconds, helping me decide which papers to explore in greater depth.

8 AI is the best study partner you can get

I use AI chatbots to create study plans specific to topics and available time before my exams. First, I upload textbooks to ChatGPT and NotebookLM. These platforms help me generate similar problems, expanding my question pool to practice thoroughly. When I feel confident, I ask Gemini and ChatGPT to create mock exams based on past exam papers.

These simulations assess my knowledge and identify weak areas. When I cannot come up with a solution, I discuss it with the chatbot to understand the problem. AI can be your personal study partner and a tutor for any subject. With this level of support, studying has never been more convenient.

7 Smarter workout planning with AI

AI chatbots are great at fitness and nutrition planning. They create workout routines adapted to your goals, schedule, and physical limitations, such as past injuries. When you specify available equipment, such as pull-up bars or resistance bands, the plan optimizes accordingly.

On the nutrition side, Generative AI analyzes your pantry to suggest recipes that match dietary preferences like gluten-free, keto, or vegan and generates shopping lists from your recipes or meal plans.

6 AI can be your personal language tutor

AI chatbots can be grammar guides and vocabulary builders. ChatGPT's voice mode helps with language learning, offering an interactive way to practice real-time dialogue and build fluency.

ChatGPT allows role-playing real-life scenarios like ordering food, checking into a hotel, or casual conversations at a café. This approach teaches phrases and cultural nuances for real-world interactions. Its voice mode helps with pronunciation and accents. You can mimic its speech for accuracy, request slower repetition, and identify mistakes through feedback.

5 AI can act as your travel translator and tour guide

Gemini and ChatGPT are my go-to travel companions. During a trip to Japan, I found a fox statue and couldn't resist uncovering its story. I took a photo and asked ChatGPT to identify the deity. It correctly identified it and provided a detailed explanation.

On the same trip, I used AI to plan an itinerary and translate restaurant menus to make ordering easier. Voice mode supported two-way translations, helping me talk with the locals.

4 Cooking with AI-guided recipes

AI is now essential to my cooking routine, making it easier and more enjoyable. When I'm missing an ingredient, AI suggests practical substitutes instantly. AI is equally helpful for adjusting recipes. AI recalculates the ingredients and measurements when preparing food for a large group.

I also use it to create recipes from leftovers by listing my available ingredients. I also use it in meal prep to generate weekly menus that balance variety, dietary needs, and budget.

3 Using generative AI for photo editing

Generative AI tools are fundamental to my content creation workflow. Tasks that once required hours of work can be completed in seconds. For photo editing, I rely on Google's Magic Eraser to remove unwanted elements from images on my phone. For serious editing, I use Adobe Photoshop's Generative Fill to replace objects and remove blemishes with realistic results. Remini helps refine facial features, deblur photos, and restore old pictures from my photobook.

If presentations are a regular part of your work or studies, AI simplifies everything from preparation to delivery. ChatGPT analyzes data, identifies trends, and generates graphs. After processing the data, you can generate the script and visual elements to polish the slide design.

For delivery, ChatGPT can review your speech and provide feedback on pacing, tone, and clarity to improve your presentation style. It can also generate potential audience questions, quizzes, or polls to prepare you for Q&A sessions.

1 Keeping kids entertained with AI-generated fun

I don't have kids, but my niece showed me how AI tools can engage children. I asked ChatGPT to create a bedtime story and generate illustrations to match the narrative.

Another time, I tried creating a story featuring her favorite Disney princess as the main character. While ChatGPT provided the story, I discovered that AI tools have policies restricting the generation of images involving copyrighted characters or well-known storybook figures. This is something to keep in mind when you use these tools.

AI is more accessible than ever

Integrating AI into daily life has never been easier, and you don't need technical expertise to get started. Leading companies like Google and Apple are embedding advanced AI tools, such as Google's Gemini Nano and Apple Intelligence, into their products.