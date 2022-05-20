Just about every pair of the best wireless earbuds and headphones you can buy these days comes with active noise cancellation (ANC). That makes sense: wherever you happen to use those earbuds or headphones — at home, at the office, out in the city, on public transit — your listening experience will be better if less external sound makes it into your head.

ANC helps accomplish that. With the press of a button, ANC headphones muffle incoming noise, letting you enjoy the sounds you're actually trying to listen to more. When it's effective, it's incredible; dialing the noise around you down like you'd adjust your media volume is an uncanny experience. But the way it works is maybe even wilder.

What is sound?

It probably seems like a weird question, but before we get into how chickpea-size earbuds like Sony's LinkBuds S can muffle the roar of jet engines, here's some context. What many of us experience as sound is the product of changes in air pressure.

Our eardrums are thin membranes inside our ears that detect both large and small changes in air pressure, which cause them to vibrate. Those vibrations then travel through some delicate bones in our heads to eventually reach a part of the brain called the auditory cortex, which interprets them as what we perceive to be sound. (Bone conduction headphones cut out all the moving air business, instead sending vibrations directly through your skull.) These pressure changes are also why we can feel especially loud or bassy sounds, like fireworks or the music at a concert. Loud sounds displace a lot of air over a short period — sometimes enough to feel the reverberations in parts of your body other than your ears.

Illustration of a waveform.

You may have seen sound waves illustrated as waveforms. The Y-axis on these undulating graphs represents a sound wave's amplitude. In this context, it can be seen as a measure of how much air is being displaced. More displaced air means louder sound — and taller waves on the graph. The X-axis is the sound's wavelength. High-pitched sounds have short wavelengths; low sounds have long ones.

How does ANC counter it?

Noise-canceling headphones use built-in microphones to listen to the sound in your environment. A processor (or two, in the case of Sony's new WH-1000XM5s) inside the headphones then analyzes that incoming sound and creates so-called anti-noise that's played to neutralize the noise, so you don't hear it.

That kind of sounds like science fiction, but consider the sound waveform again. The Y-axis, amplitude, technically plots the compression and decompression of air molecules — above the X-axis is compressed, below is decompressed.

ANC, in a nutshell.

Anti-noise has the same wavelength as its target sound wave, but its amplitude's phase is inverted — their waveforms are like mirror images of each other. That means that when noise's sound wave is causing negative air pressure, anti-noise's sound wave causes positive air pressure (and vice versa), resulting, ideally, in blissful silence for the ANC-headphone wearer.

There are limits to what ANC can do, though. If you've used ANC headphones or earbuds yourself, you've probably noticed that while they're great for drowning out the types of low, constant noise you might hear on an airplane, they typically struggle against other people's music or the clatter of a coffee shop. While consistent, deep sound is relatively easy to predict and counteract with appropriate anti-noise, it's much harder to react in real-time to irregular, organic background sound.

Behind the ANC curtain

We hope this has helped demystify ANC headphones for you! For more explanations of techy things, we covered the complexity of pixel binning in mobile photography and some exciting details on the upcoming Matter smart-home standard.

