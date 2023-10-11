Summary Honor is set to release the Magic Vs2, a foldable phone that is even thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Magic V2.

The Magic Vs2 is designed to simulate the look and feel of a regular smartphone, with a folded thickness of under 1cm and a weight of less than 231g.

The device will feature premium specs including 16 GB RAM, a 2K resolution folding display, and Ultra-fast 66W charging. In an apparent attempt to save costs, it uses a year-old Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, but this could make it competitive with traditional smartphones in both thickness and pricing.

There’s something appealing about sleek, thin phones that we as consumers just can't seem to get enough of, and companies know it. But when it comes to foldables, thinness is more than just an aesthetic preference since you're basically carrying around two phones in one. No phone embodies this concept more than the ridiculously thin Honor Magic V2, which we absolutely gushed over just last month for being almost as thin and light as a regular smartphone.

Now, it appears the Chinese company is one-upping itself with a sequel to its impossibly thin foldable which is due to be announced October 12. According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Honor Magic Vs2 will be even lighter and thinner than the V2 (via Android Authority). Honor itself confirmed this information in a separate Weibo post, and it even went so far as to share a render of the phone alongside the Honor Watch 4.

At first glance, you might mistake the foldable for a smartphone, and well, its design — including weight and thickness — simulates one. We would have never expected a foldable to lie within the 1cm range when folded, but Honor accomplished that in the last generation and is poised to take things further with the Magic Vs2.

The Weibo leak goes on to tout the device's premium specs, which include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 2K resolution folding display, and Ultra-fast 66W charging. When folded, the phone shows hinges on one side and a fingerprint scanner on the other. It packs three cameras, with the main one boasting 50MP f/1.9. The leaks point to a ~2.5x portrait lens and a 16mm ultra-wide camera as the rear camera.

The new version goes a step lower on chipset capacity than the earlier version, which packed a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 SoC. This could speak to Magic Vs2 potentially having a lower starting price. If so, the Magic Vs2 could match traditional smartphones in two key aspects — thickness and pricing.

The Magic V2 had a 9.9mm folded thickness (4.7mm when unfolded), and a weight of just 231g, which definitely shapes our expectations for the Magic Vs2. The previous version also had a 5,000mAh battery and a larger inner screen that gave users incredible views of the device's content, whether in smartphone or tablet mode. We can't wait to see what the Magic Vs2 offers.

As the foldable launches, it's rumored to first sell in China at 8,999 Yuan, which equates to $1,233 without factoring in tariffs and taxes. We don't expect the Magic Vs2 to see an official launch in North America, but the Magic V2 did eventually become available in Europe and other markets, so the same is likely for its successor. Even if it never comes to your region, you have to admire Honor's ambition here.