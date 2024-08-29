Key Takeaways Honor just took a literal 'microscopic' jab at Samsung for the Galaxy Z Fold 6's thickness.

Honor's upcoming Honor Magic V3 will be much thinner than the Z Fold 6, and to show that off, the manufacturer offered a unique engraved apology to people who've already bought Samsung's foldable.

Honor's marketing campaign has successfully generated hype for the Magic V3, which is set to be revealed on September 5.

The smartphone market is a competitive one, with manufacturers aiming to one-up each other with every subsequent release. A little friendly rivalry among brands can add a touch of spice and force the market to innovate. The last major instance of this was when Google, and then later Samsung, shamed Apple for not supporting RCS with the #GetTheMessage and #BestPhonesForever campaigns, which comprised several short videos.

The jabs seemed to have worked, although with little side help from regulatory pressure, and iPhones will soon gain RCS with iOS 18 (the functionality is live in beta).

Now, Honor, the Shenzhen, China-based smartphone manufacturer previously under the wings of Huawei, has come out with a hilarious marketing campaign to stir up hype for its upcoming Magic V3 foldable.

For reference, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, albeit thinner than the Z Fold 5, is still almost as thick as Google's first-gen Pixel Fold, and nowhere as thin as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. When compared to the Honor Magic V2, which is currently the thinnest foldable, the Z Fold 5 and 6 both look much more beefy. The Magic V2 came out in September 2023. A year later, the manufacturer is ready to unleash the Magic V3, and it is going to be even thinner.

As part of a dig at Samsung, Honor is offering a heartfelt apology to Z Fold series buyers in the form of a miniature engraving on one of its Magic V3 devices. The tiny message, which can only be fully appreciated under a microscope, is engraved on the upcoming device's hinge. It's a weird flex from Honor, with it basically fitting 166 words/977 characters in the limited space.

Here's what the message says

Source: Honor

Dear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners, we’re sorry. We know you were excited to buy a phone that folds in half and fits in your pocket, awkwardly. You were promised the future, a technical marvel, a world of boundless multitasking and performance. And now, you're probably looking at the new HONOR Magic V3 and feeling a little... betrayed. Size matters, and we feel your pain. Like being tipped for a gold medal and then coming last in the race, the knowledge that a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable exists is enough to make anyone question their choices. We get it. You were an early adopter, a pioneer bravely venturing into the uncharted territory of foldable screens with questionable durability. You deserve better. In fact, you deserve a gold medal. In all seriousness, we at HONOR are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing you the best possible foldable experience. We're just saying... it's okay to feel let down. We'd feel the same way.

It's worth noting that not all Honor Magic V3 devices will come with the engraved apology jab. That would be overkill. The manufacturer only did it on an internal device with the help of micro-engraver Graham Short. Honor knew that its marketing move would create buzz, and that's exactly what it's doing. I mean, we're writing about it too. The manufacturer plans to unveil more details about the Magic V3 on September 5.