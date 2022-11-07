Ever since it parted ways with Huawei, Honor has been trying to grab the attention of potential phone buyers. It already has some decent mid-range phones and plans to take on some of the best foldable phones out there with its own model. But Honor seemingly wants a bigger slice of the flagship pie as it is set to announce a new flagship smartphone later this month — its second high-end phone series for 2022.

In an announcement on Twitter, Honor says that it wants to surprise us with its upcoming flagship. The unnamed handset will be announced in China on November 23, 2:30 PM local time (1:30 AM ET). Since this launch is for the Chinese market, you shouldn’t expect many details about the phone’s international availability. But we do hope to hear from Honor soon on this when the phone makes its way to Europe.

Honor has so far kept the upcoming phone under wraps officially, but some rumors have already given away a few crucial things about it. A report from a Chinese source (via GSM Arena) says that the phone could end up being called Magic 5 and succeed the Honor Magic 4 that came out earlier this earlier. The same source also points out that the alleged Magic 5 could come powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Given Qualcomm is hosting its annual Snapdragon Summit on November 15, that makes sense.

Besides that, the phone is said to use a 6.8-inch PWM dimming, similar to the Magic 4 Pro, to reduce strain on your eyes. You may find a 50MP camera on the back and get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. But the phone's highlight might be its insane 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

However, considering our experience with the Magic 4 Pro running Honor’s custom Magic UI, the company should focus more on software this time around. Honor could dial down its aggressive battery management that unnecessarily kills apps in the background and make the interface a little less overwhelming in general. We’d appreciate having longer software support, too.

We don't have any pricing details for the alleged Honor Magic 5 so far, but you can check this space after the official launch on November 23 to see if Honor has priced its new flagship aggressively or not.