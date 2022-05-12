Honor's been working hard to get itself back into the conversation when we're talking about new phones worth looking at, and earlier this year it introduced the new Magic4 series. The top flagship entry there is the Honor Magic4 Pro, and following its initial announcement at MWC 2022, we're now getting details about the start of sales in Europe.

Having already gone hands-on with the Magic4 Pro, we're not facing any surprises in the hardware department. The phone runs the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, so it should be ready to trade blows with even the hottest phones on the market in terms of performance (when first announced we also heard about a 12GB/512GB configuration, but presumably that's restricted to other markets). The real show-stealers, though, might just be the display, camera, and charging speeds.

The screen features a quad-curved design similar to the one on the Huawei P40 Pro, with a 6.81-inch size and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (which can go down as low as 1Hz when not in use). The rear camera combines a 50MP main sensor with a 50MP ultra-wide with a 122-degree field of view, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Finally, the 4,600 mAh battery can be charged at up to 100W, allowing you to juice up your phone from 0% to 100% in what Honor claims is just 30 minutes.

Display Quad-curved 6.81-inch 1312x2848 LTPO OLED, up to 120Hz, up to 1000 nits CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory and Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Battery 4,600mAh, 100W wired and wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, dual-SIM, 5G NR, NFC OS Magic UI 6.0 (based on Android 12) Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.8), 50MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 122°), 64MP periscope (f/3.5, 3.5x optical zoom), dTOF 8x8 sensor Front camera 12 MP wide (100°) Miscellaneous Stereo audio with dual speakers Dimensions 163.6mm x 74.7mm x 9.15mm, 215g

Pre-orders for the Honor Magic4 Pro open on May 13th in the UK (and a little later for the rest of Europe), when the phone will go for £950/€1,100 and include a free wireless charger, case, and even the Honor Watch GS 3. Regular retail availability follows at the end of the month.

