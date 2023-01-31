Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.

The company has teased the upcoming debut of the Honor Magic Vs, which will take place on February 27 at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The device will break cover alongside the Honor Magic 5 series, the company's next-generation flagship phone.

Like its predecessor, the Magic Vs uses a similar form factor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold models, combining a large internal folding screen with a smaller external display that works while the device is folded. The internal folding screen measures 7.9 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 1984 x 2272 with a refresh rate of 90Hz. That’s slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which has a 7.6-inch internal screen.

The other flagship features of the phone are Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support, and a triple rear camera setup with a 54MP main sensor. What sets it apart from the previous model is support for the Magic Pen, Honor's take on Samsung's S Pen stylus.

Meanwhile, Honor's latest teaser suggests that the Magic 5 series will include a triple camera module housed in a circular bump. There's no confirmed information about the upcoming series, but rumors suggest there will be three models in the lineup, comprising a vanilla, a Pro, and an Ultimate variant, per GSMArena.

The Magic Vs starts at 7,499 Yuan in China, or approximately $1,100. The phone's global prices should be revealed at next month's event, which will begin at 1:30 pm CET (7:30 pm ET) and will be streamed live on Honor's website. It's unlikely that the Magic Vs will make the jump to the US, but at least it will be easier to import when it's based on Honor's international software with Google apps and services pre-installed.