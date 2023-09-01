Summary The Honor Magic V2, one of the slimmest foldables, went international at IFA 2023. Despite its slim design, it still packs competitive specs, including a big battery, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and 120Hz displays.

The Magic V Purse is a concept phone that offers a unique form factor, resembling the original Huawei Mate X. Its outer display wraps around the phone's body, and it can be transformed into a clutch using various chains and straps, making it a fashionable accessory.

While the specs of the Magic V Purse are not yet clear, Honor positions it as a fashion accessory rather than its technological features. It may appeal to those who prefer phone lanyards and straps.

Honor launched its impossibly thin Magic V2 book-style foldable in China this summer, promising to bring it to other markets soon. During IFA 2023, the company has finally announced this international launch of its new flagship foldable — all while also showing off a concept that would add another foldable form factor to its lineup: the Honor Magic V Purse, an outward-folding phone that looks suspiciously similar to the original Huawei Mate X.

Honor Magic V2

Given that the Honor Magic V2 is already released in China, there is not too terribly much to talk about. It’s pretty much the thinnest foldable around at 9.9mm when folded, with Honor touting that it even undercuts the iPhone 14 Pro Max in thickness, all while weighing only 231g. Despite this incredibly thin form factor that rarely fits a standard-sized USB-C port, it still crams in a 5,000mAh battery and some of the best hardware currently available: Two LTPO-based 120Hz OLED displays, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher 3.36Ghz clock speed, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB, and a triple camera setup.

In contrast to the Honor Magic Vs, its predecessor, the Magic V2 also supports stylus input on both the outer and inner screen, putting it right up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Like most other Honor phones, the displays also have ultra-high PWM dimming, which is supposed to help with eye fatigue.

To achieve the small size, the company says that it used “a new generation of Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery” that can pack more energy in a denser form factor as well as a redesigned titanium hinge that is supposed to make the hinge more durable and robust. Honor touts that it can withstand more than 400,000 folds, which translates to a total lifespan of about 10 years at roughly 100 folds every single day.

Honor Magic V Purse

The Magic V Purse concept is arguably the more exciting device given its somewhat novel form factor. We’ve previously seen something like this from Huawei with the 2019 Mate X. With Huawei’s smartphone efforts severely hampered by US sanctions, the Magic V Purse might be your best bet at ever seeing another international launch of an outward-folding phone. From the looks of it, it’s basically just a more modern reimagination of the Mate X. Like the Mate X, the Purse’s big outer display wraps around the whole body of the phone, with a thicker element smoothing out the surface when it’s folded.

The twist with the Magic V Purse compared to the Mate X is right in its name, though. Thanks to clips in the hinge, it can be transformed into a clutch using various chains and straps, in order for you to carry it on your shoulder. When worn like this, Honor envisions that you can make it even more of a fashion statement with custom always-on displays “that mimic a handbag design, including design elements such as chains, feathers and tassels that react and sway with the smartphone as it moves.”

We’re not clear on the specs of the phone at all just yet, and we might never be — Honor positions it as a concept phone, after all, and it’s more about envisioning a smartphone as a fashion statement and accessory than a technology product. Given how popular phone lanyards and straps are, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Magic Purse could woo those of us who want their phones always available and ready to use. At the same time, I have reservations about the screen's durability — after all, the display will sit unprotected, rubbing against clothing and potentially bumping into things as you move through the city.