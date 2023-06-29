The Honor brand has seen a few ups and downs in its lifetime. But since severing ties with Huawei, the company has sold a handful of smartphones in global markets — including its first international foldable — the Honor Magic Vs, offering some improvements over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in some areas. Just as Samsung gears up to reveal the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold device in late July, Honor has now announced a launch event scheduled for July 12 in Beijing, meant to showcase the Honor Magic V2.

This would be the company's third book-type foldable, following early 2022's Magic V and the Magic Vs, and potentially Honor's only second foldable to make it to international markets after the Magic Vs. The revelation was made by Honor CEO George Zhao, who was offering a keynote speech at MWC Shanghai, taking place between June 28-30. Zhao was also joined by GSMA chief executive John Hoffman for a conversation on AI, smartphones, 5G, and more, at the event.

Source: Honor

Not much was revealed about the foldable apart from the name and the launch date, which is understandable as the manufacturer likely wants to keep some mystery alive. Though if history is any indication, leaks could spill the beans on the Magic V2's hardware ahead of the July 12 unveiling.

It's still unclear if Honor's upcoming foldable will get an international release. But given that the Magic Vs turned out as a decent competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Europe, we don't see why not. But we don't recommend getting your hopes up for a US launch of the Magic V2.

Meanwhile, a leak from DigitalChatStation last month dropped some early info on the Honor Magic V2's hardware. Based on this, we can expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 eight-core chipset to be on board, with the leaker additionally predicting the inclusion of a 5,000mAh battery capable of 66W wired charging plus wireless charging at up to 50W. A 2K LTPO foldable screen is also mentioned, along with an "extremely light and thin" body.