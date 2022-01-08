Foldable phones are probably the future, so it's no surprise that pretty much every manufacturer is testing the waters by launching one. Samsung is currently the leader in foldables, but Motorola, Huawei, Oppo, and others have also released folding phones with different form factors. Huawei's former sub-brand Honor will also jump on the bandwagon next week to announce its first foldable flagship, the Magic V. Ahead of that big reveal, detailed specs and renders of the device have already made their way to the internet, telling us almost everything we'd want to know about the phone.

The renders (via MySmartPrice) show Honor's first foldable in orange, white, and black colorways. The orange variant seems to have a faux-leather finish, which could help the Magic V stand out. Honor itself also shared a hands-on promo image of the Magic V held by actress Song Yi and showing that same leathery-looking back panel in the latest Chinese edition of Esquire magazine on Weibo (via GSMArena).

As for the specs, the exterior of the phone will reportedly feature a 120Hz 6.45-inch cover display with a 2560x1080 resolution. Unfolding reveals the main 7.9-inch 90Hz display with a 2272x1984 resolution. The massive vertical camera hump at the rear will seemingly consist of a 50MP f/1.9 primary shooter, 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 50MP f/2.0 "Spectrum Enhanced" sensor. There will also be a 42MP f/2.4 selfie cam up front.

Other hardware, as revealed by the leak, include a brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (with Adreno 730 GPU), 12GB RAM, options for 256 or 512GB storage, and a 4,750mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The Magic V will purportedly measure 160.4 x 72.7 x 14.3mm when folded, and 160.4 x 141.1 x 6.7mm unfolded, weighing 293 gram. On the software side, it should run Android 12 out of the box.

Since the launch event will be a China-only affair, the chances of Honor's flagship foldable making its way to international markets are pretty slim. Nonetheless, more competition in the foldable segment is always good, helping to drive down prices and fuel innovation.

