Summary Honor Magic 7 Pro offers a large 6.8-inch display, a 5,270 mAh battery, and a 200MP telephoto camera.

Magic 7 Pro provides AI features like real-time translation and a hybrid AI model for image processing.

The phone launches first in the UK and Republic of Ireland, priced at £1,100 and €1,300.

2025 is already off to a strong start with tech giants flooding the market with their newest flagship devices. The OnePlus 13 recently made its global debut, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to be officially unveiled next week. Honor ended 2024 with a bang and is starting 2025 the same way with the launch of the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was one of the best smartphones of 2024 for battery life, and Honor seems to be doubling down on this reputation. The Honor Magic 7 Pro packs a large 5,270 mAh battery, which is actually slightly smaller than its predecessor, but compensates with faster 100W charging (up from 80W). Honor also notes that the Magic 7 Pro features its second-generation E2 chip for improved power management and better battery health monitoring.

Up front, the Magic 7 Pro features a huge 6.8-inch AMOLED display with several "eye-comfort" features, including 4320Hz PWM dimming, hardware-level low blue light technology, and the Natural Light Honor AI Eye Comfort Display, which mimics natural light to reduce eye strain.

Honor Magic 7 Pro packs plenty of AI smarts and a powerful 200MP telephoto camera