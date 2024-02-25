Summary Honor Magic 6 Pro boasts a new battery technology, allowing a 5,600mAh battery without added bulk or weight, charging from 8 to 100 in <40 mins.

The camera setup on the Magic 6 Pro offers versatile use cases with a triple camera setup on the back; a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 180MP periscope zoom.

It's packed with the latest specs like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, a bright 6.8-inch display, fingerprint unlock, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and IP68 resistance.

Honor already launched its new flagship phone, the Magic 6 Pro, in China in January. At MWC 2024, the company is now making its latest high-end handset official for Western markets, slated to grace Europe and more regions soon. With the Magic 6 Pro, the company is significantly stepping up its hardware game, leapfrogging the competition in some key areas. Let’s dive into what sets it apart.

Honor Magic 6 Pro SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type LTPO OLED, 1600 nits, 120Hz Display dimensions 19.5:9, 6.8-inches Display resolution 1280x2800 RAM 12, 16GB Storage 256, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,600mAh Charge speed 80W wired, 66W wireless, 5W reversed wireless Ports USB-C 3.1 Operating System Android 14 / MagicOS 8 Front camera 50MP Rear camera 50MP main, 180MP periscope zoom, 50MP ultrawide Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, infrared Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 8.9mm Weight 225g IP Rating IP68

The headlining feature of the Magic 6 Pro is definitely its battery. It has a silicon-carbon anode, which allows it to store more energy at the same density as lithium-ion batteries with purely carbon or graphite-based anodes. This allows Honor to fit in a 5,600mAh battery without making the phone any more bulkier or heavier than other flagship phones. The device weighs 225g-229g (depending on the color/materials), which puts it right in line with the competition.

The new battery tech is also less sensitive to cold temperatures, which usually lead to lower voltages and thus less energy in other lithium-ion batteries. A new battery controller chip more accurately showing the correct charge at a variety of conditions. As the icing on the cake, the battery even charges at the high speed of 80W with its included charger or at 66W wirelessly with Honor's optional charging pad, allowing it to go from 0 to 100 in less than 40 minutes.

The camera setup is also worth highlighting. Honor opted for a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 and f/2 and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 2.5x 180MP periscope zoom camera. This collection of cameras offers good image quality in a variety of conditions.

On top of these highlights, the Magic 6 Pro ticks all the usual boxes a high-end phone needs to hit these days. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a bright and quad-curved 6.8-inch LTPO display protected by extra hard glass, fingerprint unlock and biometric face recognition, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and IP68 water and dust resistance. In our review, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has proven that it’s one of the best phones out there at the moment, with just one huge caveat: it’s all but confirmed not to come to the US.

Honor also announced a partnership with Meta, adding its open-source LlaMA model to the phone. It will power on-device AI capabilities like text summaries and creation and Q&A options, fully offline. The company also has more AI partnerships with Google, Nvidia, Intel, and more. Then there is Honor's Magic Portal. It's another AI feature that lets you quickly move content from app to app via a dynamic sidebar that shows you the right apps to share to at your fingertips.

At the event, Honor announced that the Magic 6 Pro will cost €1,300 in the EU (roughly $1,400) in its 12+512GB variant. It's available for pre-order from today and will ship from March 1, 2024. That's a tad more expensive than its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro, at €1,200 (roughly $1,300).

The Magic 6 Pro is joined by a few more Honor ecosystem products

We now know what price the company charges for the Magic V2 RSR edition

After introducing its super-thin foldable to international markets earlier this month, the Magic V2, Honor has also finally revealed the price of the more premium Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR. It's €2,700 (roughly $2,930), which is a steep step up compared to the regular V2, which is €2,000 (roughly $2,170). The handset comes with a unique backplate inspired by Porsche-style flyline, but also offers choice improvements compared to the regular version. It has a stylus included in the box, the exterior screen is made from harder, more shatter-resistant glass, and it has 1TB of storage. It's available for pre-order now and will launch on March 18, 2024.

The company additionally launched its latest tablet, the Honor Pad 9, and its new Windows laptop, the MagicBook 16 Pro.