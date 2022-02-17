Honor has announced that it’s launching the Magic4 series during MWC 2022, on February 28. The upcoming lineup is the follow-up to the roughly six-month-old Magic3, the first flagship series that Honor released as a standalone business, officially separate from its former parent company Huawei.

While Honor is trying to keep specifications and the design under the wraps, a few details have already been leaked and rumored. The series is supposed to consist of three models again, all equipped with sets of high-quality cameras — a focus on photography is also hinted at in the tweet above. It’s also more than likely that Honor will equip the phones with the latest and greatest Qulacomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, given that the Magic series has always been equipped with a top notch Snapdragon processor. For further details, we’ll probably have to wait for the launch event itself.

In its announcement, Honor has also hinted at “more surprises” being revealed alongside the Magic4, but it’s unclear whether that means we’ll be looking at more products or just at some interesting software features for the Magic4 series itself.

Honor’s last high-profile launch was probably the Magic V, the company’s first folding phone. In contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Honor foldable’s exterior screen is more in line with traditional phone displays, sporting a much more usable aspect ratio. While the Magic4 will likely not be able to woo us with a secondary screen and a hinge, it will probably offer the usual firework of hardware at a fair price that Honor is so beloved for.

Featured image above: Honor Magic View20

