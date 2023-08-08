With almost all the best Android phones of the year launched, all companies are now focusing on their foldable offerings. The competition in this segment is heating up with every passing month. And while Samsung might have disappointed you with its lack of innovation on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Chinese companies are pushing the envelope with their folding phones. Honor is one such company, which announced the Magic V2, its slimmest and lightest foldable yet, in late July in China. The company is now teasing the phone's international debut with its IFA 2023 keynote teaser.

Honor's IFA 2023 keynote is scheduled for 10 a.m. CEST on September 1 in Berlin. The company's 'Save the Date' announcement prominently displays the 'V,' which confirms the event will focus on the V2's European launch. And that won't be a bad thing, as the Honor Magic V2 could give other devices in our favorite foldables list a run for their money with its specs.

Thanks to a titanium hinge and proprietary steel, the Honor Magic V2 is extremely thin and light for a foldable: 9.9mm and 231g. For comparison, the Google Pixel Fold weighs 283g and has a 12.1mm waistline, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 tips the scale at 253g and is 11.4mm thick.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Honor Magic V2 uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip running at higher clock speeds. But unlike Samsung's offering that packs 12GB RAM, Honor equips its foldable with up to 16GB RAM and a massive 1TB storage. The camera specs are equally impressive, with a 50MP f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide, and a 20MP f/2.4 telephoto with OIS. For selfies, the Magic V2 houses a 16MP f/2.2 shooter on the inner folding screen and the outer cover display.

Other impressive specs include Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, DisplayPort support over USB-C, and dual-SIM 5G connectivity. In China, the Magic V2 retails for 8,999 RMB (~$1250/EUR1130), but its European price will likely be higher.