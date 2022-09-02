These days, everyone's a content creator. Whether snapping photos of you and your friends for Instagram or chasing the latest TikTok trend, your smartphone is the key to creating your next project. With the Honor 70, the company hopes to sway potential buyers with all sorts of vlogging capabilities, but underneath all that software is a pretty impressive midrange phone. As announced during Honor's IFA keynote, It's coming to select European markets starting today, right alongside pre-orders for a new budget Android tablet.

CPU Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G Display 6.67-inch curved 2400x1080p 120Hz 20:9 OLED RAM 8GB Storage 128/256GB Battery 4,800mAh, 66W Honor SuperCharge Operating System Android 12 (Magic UI 6.1) Front camera 32MP Rear cameras 54MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor Connectivity Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C Dimensions 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91mm, 178g Colors Crystal Silver, Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, Emerald Green Included accessories Honor 66W charger, USB Type-C cable, TPU case, TP protective film (pre-applied) Bands 2G bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G bands: 1,2,4,5,6,8,19 4G bands: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,17,18,19,20,25,26,28,32,66,34,38,39,40,41 5G bands: 1,3,5,7,8,20,28,38,40,41,66,77,78 Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G Price Starting at €549

Unsurprisingly, Honor is placing a huge emphasis on its cameras. A 54MP IMX800 "Super Sensing" camera leads the pack, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide and macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. That Sony sensor measures in at 1/1.49-inch, and while it's not the largest we've seen on any smartphone, it should be enough to go toe-to-toe with some flagship smartphones. Early results from the Honor 70 seem promising, especially with its impressive dynamic range, though we'll have to put it through some more tests before we know for sure. Meanwhile, a 32MP hole punch camera is located on the front of the device.

4 Images

Close

Those cameras are, naturally, paired with plenty of software tricks, with Honor focusing heavily on vlogging. Solo Cut mode locks onto a single person in a group, highlighting them from the crowd using the company's "Person Re-identification Technology," while Dual Video Streaming captures two videos at once: one targeting a single subject, the other including the entire group. It sounds perfect for any burgeoning YouTube star, especially one who doesn't want to drop cash on a new phone and camera at the same time.

Although the Honor 70 isn't quite up to snuff with current flagships, its specs are nothing to sneeze at. Its 6.67" 2400x1080p OLED display is standard stuff these days — although it's great to see it running at 120Hz. The phone's powered by a Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, and while it's not the newest chipset from Qualcomm, it's more than enough for content creation and most mobile games. It's paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

All told, the Honor 70 sounds pretty impressive on paper, but with a starting price of €549, it might be too steep for some buyers. While Honor's vlogging tricks might convince some to grab it, the Nothing Phone 1 and its striking design costs nearly €100 less while using the same processor. The phone is launching in select European markets starting today, with black, silver, and green colorways available for purchase.

It's not the only gadget Honor is launching in Europe, of course. The Honor Pad 8 is a brand-new budget tablet, complete with a 12" 2000x1200 display. Powered by a Snapdragon 680, this slate is far from the iPad Pro-killers we've seen from the likes of Samsung. Still, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, this seems like the perfect tablet for anyone heading back to classrooms. The Honor Pad 8 starts at €329 for 4GB of RAM, but most buyers should step up to the 6GB model for only €20 more.

Honor also announced the Honor MagicBook 14, a thin-and-light Windows laptop packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. It sounds well worth a look if you're in the market for a new laptop. It starts at €1099, but if you want to step up to dedicated graphics, you'll have to hand over €1299.