Cool things are happening in China's smartphone scene. ZTE, Nubia, and OnePlus gave us some fantastic devices in 2024, but it is Honor who took the lion's share of success. The Shenzen-based cell phone giant wrapped up 2024 with impressive momentum.

Honor reported a 50 percent increase in global sales during December (via Huawei Central). Honor CEO Zhao Ming shared the news in a year-end keynote, where he highlighted the company's rapid international expansion and investments in AI technology. The announcement is a big deal, because it signals Honor's transition from a regional player in China to a global electronics company. Overseas sales account for more than half of December's revenue.

AI and foldables at the center of Honor's success

Zhao credited the company's newfound success to its focus on AI and innovations across hardware and software. Honor's MagicOS 9.0 operating system, built on Android 15 and powered by AI, played a key role in the company's surprising surge.

The Honor Magic V3 foldable was one of Honor's most succesful devices and made up 21% of all Honor devices sold in December. Honor surpassed Samsung in foldable sales for the first time, capturing 6% of the US market and even trolled Samsung with a microscopic apology to the Korean company engraved on the hinge of the V3.

More than smartphones

Honor is making strides in other sectors with strong growth in Western Europe and Latin America. Zhao pointed to growth in the PC market and signaled plans to diversify the overall product lineup with new industry collaborations.

All of this points to an expectation of record profits in 2025. Honor plans to double down on AI integration and further develop its operating system and hardware.

"Dreams are far away, but the road is under our feet." Zhao said in his address.

Zhao closed his address by acknowledging the brand's ambitious goals and reminding shareholders and customers about the new roadmap he unveiled last February. That was when Honor announced a three-year plan at World Mobile Congress in Madrid to expand internationally and aggressively develop new AI technologies. That plan appears to be working, and there is a new flagship competitor on the scene.