HoYoverse surprised the world thanks to its top-runner gacha game, Genshin Impact. The company shows no signs of slowing down as another multi-million dollar title makes its way to Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation (at a later date). But juggling several top-tier Android games can be stressful, so we've created a handy guide to teach players all the secrets hidden in Honkai: Star Rail. After all, we wish all Trailblazers plenty of success as they depart on the Astral Express with their favorite Android gaming phone.

Honkai: Star Rail battle system explained

Honkai: Star Rail uses turn-based mechanics, unlike HoYoverse's previous titles. Each character offers three Skills, an element, and a pre-disposed role, or "class," in battle.

Enemies include an elemental weakness (think Pokémon); the corresponding weakness is listed above the enemy's name. Weakening the enemy with the correct element places the enemy in the Weakness Break state and prompts additional effects tied to your element.

Using Skills consumes SP (skill points), and the entire team shares the same SP gauge. Ultimates, the most powerful ability, on the other hand, all have individual energy gauges (see circular icon).

The Weakness Break system

Attacking an enemy's Toughness with the right element (i.e., what the enemy is weak against) may trigger a Weakness Break. In this state, enemies take more damage and lose a turn. Delaying actions and maximizing your damage output are powerful tools for winning battles.

Character recruitment and the gacha

Characters (4 stars) join your team throughout the story, but you will collect most new units through the gacha system. Similar to Genshin Impact, there are separate banners (known as Warps) for limited weapons (Light Cones) and characters. Every pool has 3 and 4-star Light Cones and 4-star characters; you will acquire 5-star Light Cones and characters in the respective banner type.

Tip: F2P (free-to-play) players should focus on securing new limited characters before spending Stellar Jades/Special Passes on Light Cones.

How the Warp (banner) system works

The acquired gacha currency is Stellar Jades; it takes 160 Stellar Jades to procure 1 Pass or Special Pass. The permanent (standard) and beginner banners use Passes, while the limited weapon and character event banners utilize Special Passes.

Tip: The Departure Warp is the beginner's banner, where you guarantee a 5-star character after 50 Warps (pulls), and it costs 8 Passes for a 10-Warp.

S-tier characters for new accounts

Rerolling your account is entirely possible (it will take around 40 minutes) but will require separate accounts and replaying the tutorial (each time). Thankfully there is an epitomized-like path system for the permanent banner. At 300 pulls, you can select any standard character 5-star of your choosing; we recommend obtaining a powerful enabler like Bronya for the best start on your account.

Tip: Reminder to always hold onto your gacha currency for limited character runs, such as acquiring a copy of Seele, a potent DPS that's well-slotted in most beginner teams.

Daily completion and checklist in Honkai: Star Rail

Progression is locked behind Trailblaze Levels and the main story quest. Playing through the main story quest is vital to unlocking features like your Trailblaze Power (the stamina cost or Genshin Impact's Resin system).

Send your characters on Assignments (these are like Genshin Impact's Expeditions).

Spend your Trailblaze Power (180 is the cap) on Golden Calyx and Domains.

Complete Daily Missions (green colored).

Complete Weeklies: Simulated Universe (roguelike mode) and Echoes of War (bosses).

Tip: Turn on auto-battle to speed up your daily/weekly task rotations. Focus on leveling up your units first before jumping into Relic farming.

Honkai: Star Rail is HoYoverse's latest turn-based gacha RPG

Thankfully if this isn't your first rodeo playing a HoYoverse game, the formula should be familiar. Honkai: Star Rail borrows progression elements from Genshin Impact while recasting some of Honkai Impact 3rd's original characters. However, despite the similarities, it is still a standalone game. Additionally, the producer confirms inspiration came from Falcom's famed Trails series, a series known for its exceptional writing and world-building across multiple games. So if you're already a fan of RPG games on Android or high-production gachas, we invite you to check out Honkai: Star Rail through the widget below.