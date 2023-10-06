One of Android's best gacha games is about to receive a major update in 2024. Honkai Impact 3rd will kick off part two in February of next year. Some of you may have been patiently awaiting Zenless Zone Zero news, but with this massive update rekindling Honkai Impact 3rd's storyline, you might be waiting a while. HoYoverse has a deep history with Honkai Impact, and only recently has Honkai Impact 3rd concluded its first arc.

Overall, there's an impressive history to unravel with HoYoverse's beloved franchise; Honkai Impact 3rd shares loose connections to HoYoverse's (formerly miHoYo) first title, Guns Girl Z (GGZ). GGZ was a 2D side-scrolling shooter game that fed its assets into Honkai Impact 3rd. So, even though the games have no official relation to one another, it turns out that Honkai Impact 3rd would be the one carrying the torch of the Honkai universe on the global side. And that was only the start.

Source: HoYoverse/GGZ

Thanks to HoYoverse's dream of delivering a Honkai metaverse, you will find Easter eggs lying around from HoYoverse's past titles; most Genshin's archons share a likeness (referred to as an "expy") for some of Honkai Impact 3rd's popular characters (Yae Sakura and Yae Miko, Raiden Mei and Raiden Shogun, for example). And even in Honkai: Star Rail, Welt is the same Welt from Honkai Impact 3rd (strongly hinted in Luocha's companion quest). Other characters like Bronya and Himeko have retained their name and design. So, really, the early roots of Honkai Impact 3rd have left marks on all of HoYoverse's properties. But on some level, it feels like blatant advertising for Honkai Impact 3rd or general favoritism by the company.

Given how deeply rooted everything is (in Honkai Impact 3rd), it's been difficult to justify new players swallowing down over seven years of patches to catch up to the story. Another concern is how rough the game was initially; the awkward text translations and stiffened early gameplay may turn new players away. Even the story, one of the game's high points, doesn't pick up until after chapter eight. So, unfortunately, the game hasn't aged as gracefully as one would hope.

Source: HoYoverse/Honkai Impact 3rd

Most of the early game issues arose due to (a lack of) budget; HoYoverse didn't pick up until Genshin Impact was a money-making success. This eventually allowed the company to expand into a metaverse after rebranding. Now, HoYoverse has acquired the resources to give its beloved title a facelift so it can attract new players once again and compete head-to-head with the top modern-day gachas.

When part two arrives in 2024, it will place you in the shoes of Dreamseeker, another silent protagonist, much akin to the Trailblazer and the Traveler in Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, respectively. You will explore the planet Mars while uncovering "different cultures" and civilizations. This update includes a revamped combat system that introduces the Astral Ring system, which enables burst skills to be used simultaneously with your team. These updates bring Honkai Impact 3rd much closer to its younger siblings, almost streamlining the game enough to invite new players without things feeling overly clunky like they do right now.

Honkai Impact 3rd part two might be the proper reboot that new players need

Thanks to HoYoverse's commitment to reboot the IP (by continuing the story with a new cast, setting, and gameplay improvements), you no longer need to slog through seven years of content to potentially experience Honkai Impact 3rd in 2024. Yes, you will skip over Kiana's story and all the events leading up to Earth's Honkai war. But it might be a small price to pay as you can comfortably catch up and put a new account in competitive standing. However, it is also possible that HoYoverse has no intentions for a "quick start" option, forcing a playthrough of part one, anyway. Hopefully, this won't be the case. And anyone can jump into the new Mars arc when it drops.

