Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are quite effective at smartifying your car’s infotainment system and bringing the familiarity of your smartphone OS to your commute. Android Automotive takes things a step further, letting your car run Android OS natively. Honda initially planned to introduce cars with AAOS in 2022, but it looks like things will finally kick off next year, as the car-maker confirms plans for the 2023 Accord to offer Android Automotive with Google Automotive Services.

Honda's new top-of-the-line Touring model Accord will come with "Google built-in," and as Google confirmed in a statement to The Verge, that's language the company uses for cars featuring Google Automotive Services (GAS). You'll be dealing with familiar-looking Google apps, like Maps, built right into your dash running Android Automotive. Carmakers can choose to implement AAOS without GAS, but Honda is going with the package deal in the 2023 Accord.

GAS on the upcoming Accord will feature software like Assistant, Maps, and the Play Store, which all work independent of your phone. This means you can summon Google Assistant with Voice Match to access features like climate control, seat heating, navigation, and more — all without interacting with the 12.3-inch infotainment screen or 6-inch HUD.

OTA updates give Honda the capability to add new software capabilities, fixes, and essential improvements a few years down the line. However, it also gives the brand the freedom to paywall features the car’s hardware is already capable of. BMW recently gave that a try, asking that customers buy an $18 monthly subscription to use heated seats.

Besides the software features, though, Honda is equipping the 11th-gen Accord with a 1.5L turbocharged motor paired with a dual-motor electric hybrid system. On the inside, the Accord Touring comes with a 10.2-inch digital instrument display for the driver, 15W wireless charging, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a new front sensor camera and radar system. The car also comes with Android Auto on lower trims, and Apple CarPlay for iPhone users.

Honda hasn’t outlined plans to showcase any other cars with Android Automotive soon, but if the Accord sells well, we doubt it will hold back.