Atari was once a well-known name in gaming, but at this point, the company is coasting on name recognition alone, floating ideas like hotels and cryptocurrency as new money-making schemes for the brand. Still, games are what people expect from Atari, and it would appear a new title is in the works, co-developer by Atari, and it actually looks pretty good. The game is called Kombinera, and it's a puzzle platformer with simple graphics that indeed looks like a proper Atari game.

The 32-second announcement trailer above offers a quick glimpse of Kombinera in action. As you can see, the game is a puzzle platformer where you'll navigate multiple balls in unison across the game's 300 stages. The trick is you'll combine these balls in a certain hierarchy to avoid the game's many obstacles, which is how you'll solve each puzzle. What's really nice is the game's website goes into detail about this mechanic, perfectly illustrated in the gif below.

Kombinera is set to launch on April 7th on Android, iOS, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store on PC, along with the Atari VCS system. So far there is no way to pre-register, as the Play Store listing isn't live yet. So I'd expect more news over the next month in the buildup to the scheduled launch in April, so until then, enjoy the fresh trailer and website.

