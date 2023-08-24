Summary Avoid the horror of roaming charges with an eSIM from Holafly. Enjoy unlimited data for up to 90 days in over 150 global destinations.

Unless you’re going off the grid for a vacation, you’ll likely want internet access when you leave the country. The words “roaming charges” can send a shiver up your spine if you’ve ever returned from a trip to find a behemoth cellphone bill lurking in your inbox. Perhaps you’ve seen horror stories in the news of travelers’ cellphone bills amounting to thousands of dollars. If you’re not willing to pay inflated fees for your carrier’s roaming data plan and you don’t want to waste precious travel time constantly seeking out free Wi-Fi, an eSIM (embedded SIM card) is the solution for you.

Spain-based eSIM-provider Holafly is dedicated to serving travelers who want to go farther without limits or surprise fees. Holafly provides easy-to-use eSIMs with unlimited data plans for more than 150 global destinations.

What is an eSIM and how does it work?

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that allows your device to be identified virtually, switching between carriers and data plans without swapping out a physical SIM card. Not all devices are eSIM-compatible, but tech experts predict that it will be the future for smartphones and smart devices, replacing traditional plastic SIM cards.

Because eSIMs are digital, you never have to wait for a physical card to arrive in the mail, nor do you have to scramble to buy an international SIM card from a store. Activating an eSIM is as simple as scanning a QR code and going into your smartphone’s settings to add the new cellular plan. Holafly offers easy-to-activate eSIM options ranging from five days up to 90 days of unlimited data and prepaid amounts.

The advantages of using a Holafly eSIM

Not all eSIM card providers are created equally, so it’s important to examine the details. The European company prides itself on having easy-to-use eSIM data plans with reliable connections and a diverse range of unlimited data plans, incorporating the latest features. This includes the provision of a local European number, where Holafly leads the industry, accompanied by excellent customer support.

Reliable connectivity and trusted network providers

Holafly is picky when it comes to its network providers, selecting only leading digital carriers with top-quality network coverage. Its strategic approach to partnerships ensures that Holafly customers get seamless data services connected to the best, most reliable networks at their destination. You’ll have immediate access to fast, reliable internet wherever you travel.

Unlimited Data Plans

Depending on your destination, you can secure unlimited data for a low price, from five days up to 90 days. For example, if you’re off to Mexico for the week, you can get seven days of unlimited data for $27. Spending the month traveling through Spain? For just $64 you can enjoy unlimited data for your entire vacation.

Holafly also offers regional data plans—Europe, South America, the Caribbean, and more—so you can maintain your service when crossing country borders. You could backpack around Europe for three months with unlimited data, and all you need to do is make a one-time payment and one-time setup to move seamlessly from country to country with uninterrupted service.

Easy eSIM installation for Android users

All of Holafly’s eSIM data plans come with simple instructions sent via email. Once you select your destination country and duration of service, you’re mere minutes away from unlocking your eSIM data plan. To set up your plan, scan the selected QR code from Holafly, activate the eSIM when you arrive at your destination, and you’ll be immediately connected.

Android users can install the Holafly eSIM app for ultimate ease of use, activating and managing everything in one place.

24/7 customer support in five languages

If you find yourself in a pickle, Holafly will be there to help troubleshoot any issues that may arise. If you’ve ever tried to call your network service provider, you already know that long wait times and getting bounced around between representatives is a common experience. With Holafly, customer service is available 24/7 via chat support in five different languages.

eSIM compatibility

eSIM is growing in popularity, but not all devices are compatible. It’s important to review your device—and any carrier unlocking requirements—before deciding to use Holafly’s eSIM service. Holafly offers a simple eSIM-compatibility checker to see if your device is on the list.

Unlimited experiences with Holafly eSIM

Once you’ve determined that your device is eSIM-compatible, you can select your destination and see the available data plans

After purchasing the data plan, you’ll receive an email with everything you need to complete the eSIM installation. Setting up your eSIM is as simple as opening your device’s cellular settings and scanning the QR code from Holafly or entering the activation code manually, then setting Holafly as your primary source for cellular data.

eSIM technology is a game-changing advancement for travelers who want disruption-free internet access while abroad. Using an eSIM avoids potentially poor experiences with local providers due to language barriers and eliminates the need to continuously monitor your data consumption. This is where Holafly eSIM unlimited data plans shine—you won’t ever run out of data. You can fully enjoy your travel experience, checking maps and verifying addresses, sharing information and experiences on social media, and staying connected with your loved ones.

