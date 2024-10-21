This article is sponsored by hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Smartphones are used to film videos increasingly frequently, with social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram playing a major role in this rise. But even when not filming for social media, filming with your smartphone is an easy, convenient way to capture or document moments as they happen.

Yet despite the ever-increasing quality of smartphone cameras, your arms will always remain just as shaky. That’s where a gimbal stabilizer such as the iSteady X3 SE from hohem comes in. These gimbals are capable of keeping your smartphone camera steady as you film or take photos in order to deliver high-quality images every time.

Using code AHY9BYVE, you can get a further 5% off the hohem iSteady X3 SE between 16 October to 31 October, 2024. There's also a 20% off coupon if you purchase via Amazon, taking the total price down to just $48.74.

What is hohem?

Since its original founding in 2014, hohem has since become one of the premier brands when it comes to driving innovation in the camera stabilization industry. This is especially true with gimbals and stabilizers for smartphones and other cameras, where hohem has ensured that content creators, filmmakers, vloggers, and more are able to achieve the highest quality photos and video anytime, anywhere.

Introducing the hohem iSteady X3 SE

Hohem iSteady X3 SE $65 $70 Save $5 The Hohem iSteady X3 SE is a portable gimbal stabilizer complete with detachable remote, an 11-hour battery life, and advanced stabilization technology. $65 at Amazon

This is especially true of the hohem iSteady X3 SE, a gimbal stabilizer for both Android and iPhones that comes with a wide array of unique features, perfect for just about any occasion.

Advanced stabilization technology

First and foremost, the hohem iSteady X3 SE features hohem’s advanced iSteady 8.0 technology to ensure that you get the smoothest and most stable footage you can possibly get, no matter what it is that you’re doing. This technology relies on an upgraded three-axis stabilization system, which works to produce ultra-smooth footage in any condition.

This naturally means that you’ll be able to capture incredibly smooth footage with your smartphone while panning your shots or when walking while filming a vlog, for instance, but it is actually efficient enough to work even when you are moving more quickly, such as if you are running or jumping.

A compact design for easy transportation

Another great benefit of the hohem iSteady X3 SE is its portability. Gone are the days of cumbersome, difficult-to-transport phone gadgets that require an entirely separate bag just to carry them.

This is because the hohem iSteady X3 SE weighs less than a pound and is designed to be folded down in order to make it more compact. This allows the hohem iSteady X3 SE to easily fit into your pocket when you aren’t using it, making it perfect for vlogging or filming on the go.

Take remote photos with ease

For even greater convenience, the hohem iSteady X3 SE even allows you to effortlessly take control of your smartphone when filming or taking photos from as far away as 32 feet. This is all thanks to the hohem iSteady X3 SE’s detachable magnetic remote.

This magnetic remote fits directly into the handle of the hohem iSteady X3 SE and is the same controller you use to take photos with when using the gimbal proper. Thanks to the powerful magnets in this controller, however, you are able to snap it out of the handle and take it with you to remotely take photos.

This transforms the hohem iSteady X3 SE from a powerful gimbal into a stationary phone stabilizer and tripod. Perfect for taking impromptu group shots or solo photos with ease.

Battery life long enough to film all-day

If you’ve used a gimbal stabilizer in the past, then you might know just how important something like battery life can be. After all, what good is a way to stabilize your phone while you film if it runs out of juice after only a couple of hours?

Fortunately, this is not a concern with the hohem iSteady X3 SE. On just two hours of charge, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is more than capable of handling a full-day photoshoot thanks to its 11-hour-long battery life.

This is ideal for long filming sessions, live-streaming, or just for when you forget when you charged it last and need your gimbal ready to go at a moment’s notice.

A perfect gimbal for anyone

All in all, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is a great stabilizing gimbal for just about anybody who is looking to take better-quality pictures or photos with their smartphone. While it comes with a huge variety of different features that can be used to elevate your filmography, deliberate care has been taken to ensure that the hohem iSteady X3 SE doesn’t come with a steep learning curve.

This means that the hohem iSteady X3 SE is not only a great tool for professional filmmakers or photographers, but also for absolute beginners who are looking to try out their very first gimbal or stabilizer.

This is further reinforced by the sheer compatibility of the hohem iSteady X3 SE. With a payload capacity of 0.66 pounds, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is capable of holding a huge range of different smartphones, including those with some of the biggest screens on the market.

This includes most modern iPhones, such as the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as a huge range of different Android phones to boot. This means that regardless of whether you have a Samsung S24 Ultra, a Huawei Mate, or a Google Pixel 6 Pro, the hohem iSteady X3 SE will be the perfect accessory for you.

Even more features thanks to the hohem Joy App

For even more expanded functionality, the hohem Joy App is a must. The hohem Joy App is the companion app for the hohem iSteady X3 SE and is available for both iOS and Android systems.

The hohem Joy App is designed to work perfectly with the hohem iSteady X3 SE, making your photo-taking experience more seamless and easy to handle than ever before, but more than that, it’s loaded with features.

For example, the hohem Joy App enables both AI face tracking and object tracking. This feature allows you to draw a rectangle around a face or object on your camera, and from there, the hohem iSteady X3 SE will be able to pan your phone around automatically in order to follow the face or object that you’ve selected.

You’ll also get access to a wide variety of other features, such as gesture control and creative templates, which can be used to raise the production quality of your filming in mere moments.

Take your photography to the next level

The hohem iSteady X3 SE stands out as an incredibly valuable tool when it comes to elevating the videos and photos that you take with your smartphone. Not only is it super-lightweight and incredibly easy to use, but it can actually improve the quality of your photos and videos thanks to its integration with the hohem Joy App.

So whether you’re an experienced veteran looking for a great new way to stabilize your smartphone or an absolute beginner looking for the perfect place to get started, the hohem iSteady X3 SE is an excellent option for just about everyone.