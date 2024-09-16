This article is sponsored by Hohem. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

The quality of phone cameras has advanced so much over recent years that you can rely solely on your phone to take videos and photos if you so wish. Even if you do still prefer a proper camera when you can use one, sometimes an opportunity for a breathtaking photo comes along and all you have is your phone with you, or the need to track a bunch of heavy equipment along with you might be too much to handle.

While your phone’s camera may be of the highest quality, that doesn’t mean that it’s the perfect tool for every photo-taking opportunity. That’s where a smartphone gimbal such as the Hohem iSteady V3 comes in.

What the Hohem iSteady V3 has to offer

The Hohem iSteady V3 is a smartphone gimbal that elevates any kind of photography or videography to the next level. Thanks to a variety of features such as advanced stabilization, intelligent tracking, and more, this gimbal allows you to capture smooth, professional-grade videos with your smartphone effortlessly.

Effortlessly stabilize your videos

When you would normally record a video using your phone, you’re relying on your body’s ability to keep your phone steady. Sure, this works well enough in a vacuum, but as soon as there’s any movement, panning shots, or other difficult conditions, everything begins to get blurry, indistinct, and difficult to understand.

The Hohem iSteady V3 solves this problem for you by effortlessly stabilizing even the shakiest of videos thanks to a combination of physical stabilization and computer algorithms. This means that you can use the Hohem iSteady V3 to capture high-speed footage and quick panning shots without worrying.

Take complete control in moments

The gimbal itself is also easy to control. The Hohem iSteady V3 comes with a built-in remote control that you can use to take your photos from afar, as well as adjust various settings like your phone’s positioning, the strength of the fill light, and more. If you want even more control, then you can also install the Hohem Joy app.

The Hohem Joy app functions much like your regular camera app, making it super intuitive and easy to pick up. The benefit of the Hohem Joy app is that it allows you to interact with the Hohem iSteady V3 in brand-new ways.

This includes features such as the Creative Studio or template options for less experienced photographers looking for tutorials and ideas, or more specific camera controls such as shutter speed, ISO, EV, resolution, and video frame rate for those looking to take absolute control of their photography.

Make your next photoshoot more creative

On top of this, the Hohem iSteady V3 is capable of delivering a wide variety of different photography and videography modes. While standard images and videos can be compelling, sometimes you might want to try and create content that is more interesting or dynamic.

For those times, the Hohem iSteady V3 is capable of additional capture modes such as timelapse, hyperlapse, and panoramic shooting. What is great about these shooting modes is that they often rely on you remaining stationary or smoothly panning in order to achieve their effects, which is where the Hohem iSteady V3 excels.

For instance, if you wanted to capture a timelapse, you could set up the Hohem iSteady V3 using its built-in tripod in order to keep it completely steady throughout the timelapse. If you want a panoramic shot instead, then the Hohem iSteady V3 can keep your pan completely stable and consistent in order to deliver a higher-quality end product.

Effortlessly keep your subjects in the frame

For those of you who often film or take photos of yourself on your own, the Hohem iSteady V3 can be an absolute lifesaver thanks to its advanced tracking capabilities. For instance, imagine that you’re trying to film yourself moving around a room and want to keep yourself firmly in the frame or need to maintain focus on a moving group while focusing on other things.

The Hohem iSteady V3 can handle these situations effortlessly thanks to its smart AI tracking feature. This works for both your front and rear cameras and allows the gimbal to move automatically based on the position of who it is that you’re filming.

This even works if you’re filming in crowds, as the Hohem iSteady V3 is capable of facial recognition to ensure that it is always tracking the same target when they move, making it just as useful in busy environments as it is in controlled ones.

A design that you can take anywhere

If you’ve ever been traveling and wanted to capture your journey in the highest quality, or if you’ve been passionate about nature and wanted to take photos of the landscape as you hike, then you know that being able to easily bring your equipment with you can be incredibly important. That’s why the Hohem iSteady V3 is not only compact but also extremely lightweight.

While the Hohem iSteady V3 may include a built-in extension rod for taking selfies or getting otherwise hard-to-reach angles, this rod folds back into the handle, which can in turn be folded up further in order to make the Hohem iSteady V3 fit snugly into your bag.

Combine this with the fact that the Hohem iSteady V3 is very light, and you can easily bring it along with you on your day-to-day or when you know that you’re going to be traveling far in order to still capture great photos and videos on the move.

A battery that can go as long as you do

To make this even better, the Hohem iSteady V3 is capable of lasting all day if you need it to. This is thanks to the gimbal’s impressively powerful battery, which is capable of actively stabilizing and capturing footage for as many as 13 hours of uninterrupted photography or filming.

This is more than enough to keep you filming all day if you so need, and even if you begin to use additionally draining features such as the Hohem iSteady V3’s fill light or AI tracking modules together, this is still enough for the gimbal to work for as many as five hours straight without interruptions.

Take your photography to the next level

When it comes to elevating your photography and videography using your smartphone, there’s simply no replacement when it comes to stabilization and tracking than with a gimbal such as the Hohem iSteady V3.

For absolute control over your photography that you can easily take with you, the Hohem iSteady V3 is a great option for photographers of every skill level.