Calling all solo creators, vloggers, and passionate filmmakers! It's time to leap into the future of mobile videography with the Hohem iSteady M7 mobile gimbal stabilizer.

Hohem, the innovative gimbal brand, is the preferred choice of over three million vloggers, live streamers, and tech, photography, and fitness enthusiasts in over 140 countries.

iSteady M7 is Hohem's latest and most premium smartphone gimbal.

This futuristic gadget will empower you to unleash your creative potential with a 1.4-inch touchscreen remote control that gives you a real-time preview via AI imaging and precise control at your fingertips. And the enhanced 2MP AI tracker can remotely select targets and track any subject without an app.

Hohem iSteady M7 can be yours at a special launch price of $269.

App-free AI subject tracking: humans, pets, and more

Forget the bother of a compatible app to track the subject you're filming. The Hohem iSteady M7 works with the native camera of your iPhone or Android phone. You can track subjects when live streaming your performance, city sights, product launches, or a sports event.

You can track any subject with the enhanced magnetic AI tracker of the iSteady M7, a dancer, sports team, cars, monuments, and even pets as they play.

Just double-click the remote control screen, and the power of its 2MP camera and advanced AI algorithms lock your subject and natively track it on any mobile and video app, like Facetime, Snapchat, or TikTok, Filmic Pro, Blackmagic Camera, and ProMovie.

Seamless tracking, even when your subject is blocked

With twice the number of pixels than earlier iSteady gimbals, the enhanced AI tracker identifies your subject precisely and keeps it locked.

If you're filming a person or pet, the tracker will follow your subject even if an obstruction like a tree or a person appears in the path. It has recognized your subject once and will begin tracking it seamlessly again when your subject moves into its view.

You can easily activate or deactivate the AI tracking with simple hand gestures to keep the subject in frame.

Customize compositions for maximum impact

You know where you look your best in your environment. Set this perfect portrait composition using simple gestures. When you reach that preferred spot, the Hohem iSteady M7 will start tracking you.

Such creative touches highlight what matters most and will keep your audience engaged.

Brighten any scene with 360° RGB fill light and three-color fill light

Low light situations are a constant challenge, especially when you have just an evening to film an outdoor event, capture a quaint sidewalk cafe for your audience, or are shooting off the grid.

With a powerful RGB fill light with 360° ambient colors, you can brighten any environment for clear and bright recordings.

Moreover, the CCT fill light lets you choose between a warm, neutral, and cool light, ranging from 2700K to 6500K. Adjust the brightness to bring your creations to life your way.

With these convenient RGB and CCT fill lights, you can flexibly light up front and rear shots. The intuitive UI of the touchscreen remote lets you seamlessly control brightness and color temperature with a touch.

Detachable remote with 1.4-inch color touchscreen

A detachable remote is one of Hohem's most-loved innovative features. Now, enjoy next-level flexibility and convenience with the detachable 1.4-inch color touchscreen remote of the iSteady M7.

Vibrant and clear view with the AI real-time preview

If you're a travel or nature vlogger or a live streamer, you'd prefer using the phone's rear camera for its higher imaging capabilities. With the detachable touchscreen remote of the Hohem iSteady M7, you can preview and frame your compositions remotely and accurately. That means you have greater control over adjusting the frame of the AI tracker to align perfectly with your camera lens, no matter what smartphone you're using.

Hohem iSteady M7's new UI and interface logic displays the settings and controls of the app intuitively in bright colors. So, you can set parameters, check shooting status, and frame the tracked subjects quickly and efficiently.

Control it all from 10 meters away

You don't need to run to view the shooting frame or change the orientation. Detach the magnetic remote from the gimbal and use it to control the shooting, fill lights, change the screen orientation, add photosensitive effects, and more.

With a range of up to 10 meters, you can move freely to capture a close-up, mid-shots, or take a long shot from further back to get the surroundings within the frame.

You have all the control at your fingertips and can preview what you're filming. As a solo creator, consider it a competent assistant that lets you unchain your creativity.

Shoot your way with 360° infinite pan rotation

Explore the joy of shooting without restrictions. Sporting a pro orthogonal 3-axis design, the Hohem iSteady M7 offers 360° infinite pan rotation and a 325° wide tilt range. You can move the camera freely on the gimbal while ensuring smooth and steady footage.

Moreover, the upgraded iSteady 9.0 stabilization lets you create shake-free videos. The advanced tech helps the gimbal adapt effortlessly to what you're filming: walking people, running pets, and even high-speed motion scenes.

With axis locks on each arm of the iSteady M7, you can lock and secure all three motors in seconds to reduce the shake.

Upgraded 1.10231 lbs payload

You can use almost any phone with the Hohem iSteady M7, owing to the upgraded payload capacity of 1.10231 lbs, optimized phone clamp fitting widths of 58mm to 90mm, and 30%-enhanced motor torque.

The sturdily built gimbal is compatible with phones having large screens like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and even foldable phones with a thickness of ≤12.5mm, such as the vivo X Fold 3, Huawei Mate X5, OPPO Find N3, and Xiaomi MIX Fold 4.

Shoot all day with 12-hour battery life

Shoot uninterruptedly without worry of missing a great shot when the battery loses power. Hohem iSteady M7 has a powerful battery that lasts a solid 12 hours. It also supports reverse charging: you can use its power to charge your phone when not filming.

Capture every angle with the built-in193mm extendable rod

You don't need a selfie stick or an external device to shoot from different angles. The 193mm extendable rod built into iSteady M7's handle lets you shoot creatively with its sturdy support.

Capture aerial shots, pet's eye views, low-angle and wide-angle shots, and perfect selfies.

Master every move with the Hohem iSteady M7

Crafted by the tech heads at Hohem to empower solo creators like you, iSteady M7 combines innovative design with future-forward tech. Plus, it comes with a sturdy yet lightweight tripod that fits under the handle.

Filming daily vlogs, covering pro events, making holiday videos, or live streaming performances, Hohem iSteady M7 is the one device you'll love having where your passion and work take you. Get it now at its special launch price of $269 on the official store and Amazon.