The HMD Vibe does not have any illusions about itself: it's a reliable budget phone that will be there for you should you need it. There are many scenarios where someone might need a device like this — if it fits your limited budget, if you need something to get by, or even if you have a tween that needs a first phone as they head out into the world. Most recently, I fit squarely into that last camp. I've been back and forth on how to handle my tween asking for a smartphone — so much so that I even wrote an article on it — but, when that time comes, it should be both reliable and budget-friendly. The HMD Vibe is just that and might be her first phone.

There's something to be said about a phone that eschews a lot of what makes a flagship — raw power, incredible cameras, wireless charging, being wrapped in glass — in favor of creating a workhorse you don't have to worry about. And at the end of the day, that's exactly what the HMD Vibe is: worry-free, while still functional and entirely capable. And yes, there can be beauty in mediocrity, especially when a phone doesn't try to be something it's not.

HMD Vibe 6 / 10 The HMD Vibe is the company's first US phone using its own logo after years of manufacturing devices under the Nokia brand. It carries many Nokia design elements forward while offering Android 14 and a promised two years of OS updates. Pros Budget-friendly

90Hz refresh rate

Sturdy plastic build

Solid performance Cons Lower-resolution screen

Slow 10W charging

No 5G connectivity

Pre-installed bloatware

Cameras only technically take photos $150 at HMD

Price, availability, and specs

The price is right

The HMD Vibe isn't going to win any awards, but at $150, only one thing matters: reliability. Everything else is just an extra perk. This device, available only in a Charcoal colorway, is as basic as you get design-wise. It's not ugly, but it's also a phone that blends in everywhere.

The version that has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be ordered unlocked for any carrier. In fact, I was able to use it easily on AT&T and Cricket Wireless during my testing. On the HMD official site, there is a second version that has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but that model is carrier-locked to carriers like Total by Verizon or Straight Talk. So, make sure you're choosing the option that's right for you. But I wouldn't choose that version in 2024 unless it's necessary, as 6GB/128GB will future-proof you more so than the weaker version of the phone.

Additionally, this phone does not have 5G. The highest network level it can access is 4G.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 680 Display type LCD Display dimensions 20:9 Display resolution 720 x1612 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 4000mAh Charge speed 10W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support Single Operating System Android 14 Front camera 5MP Rear camera 13MP Main, 2MP Depth Cellular connectivity 4G Wi-Fi connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Connectivity 3.5mm Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 6.45in x 2.96in Weight .41lb Colors Charcoal BRAND AND MODEL HMD Vibe Expand

What's good about the HMD Vibe?

More than you'd think

If you look at the HMD Vibe through a budget lens, you're getting quite a bit. The phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and there's a Snapdragon 680 to run it. While it's not a flagship-level Snapdragon, it is a brand of chip you've heard of — which is ideal at this price point. It holds up just fine in performance for everyday tasks, and from a macro level, the whole phone did everything I asked of it.

I also mentioned that the HMD Vibe isn't wrapped in glass like some flagship phones are, and that's totally fine. You're not getting a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra here. But it looks good enough, and I actually like the texture on the plastic back. It reminds me of the sandstone texture that OnePlus used to be known for. Though, you're also not getting a OnePlus level of quality here, either. Again, that's OK! Really.

While I'll talk about the screen more in the next section, it does have a couple of things going for it. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and an optional always-on display mode, despite not being OLED. The viewing angles are decent, and it was also plenty bright, even if the auto-brightness feature was a bit aggressive.

Finally, I'll mention the battery life. Because this phone isn't a performance beast, the battery lasted well into two days. If my family uses it as an emergency phone (something to send with the kids while they're not with us out of the house), knowing it won't die on them is a perk.

What's bad about the HMD Vibe?

Mantra: this is a budget phone

It's really hard to gripe about a phone that's $150 when it's not on sale, but I'm going to give it the old college try anyway.

As I mentioned the screen earlier, there is nothing special about it at all. I like that it has a higher refresh rate, but clarity-wise, it is not as crisp as you'd like at 720 x 1612. It's big enough, but it's definitely not a joy to look at — but it's also not displeasing. It gets the job done.

Camera-wise, you're getting capable shooters if "capable" means that the phone technically takes photos in general. The focus is soft, there's a high chance of motion blur, and if you aren't in full sunlight, then, well, you're pretty much out of luck for post-worthy images. For the average person, you get what you get, and you don't complain. Besides, if it can read QR code menus at a restaurant, isn't that what's most important?