Summary HMD Global's split from Nokia is official with the debut of its own branded phones like the Pulse Pro and Vibe, hitting stores soon.

Pulse Pro shines with high-end specs such as a 50MP dual camera, while Pulse and Pulse+ offer similar performance with the same processor.

The introduction of the affordable HMD Vibe in the US market promises stiff competition in the budget smartphone sector.

Back in 2016, HMD Global made headlines by announcing its partnership with Nokia to bring back the veteran brand to the smartphone market. At the time, few people thought this honeymoon would end after almost eight years. Last year, we reported that the HMD-Nokia relationship was on the brink of collapse, with HMD's CEO announcing the company's ambitious plans to launch an independent smartphone lineup.

However, those rumors soon turned into reality in early 2024 when leaks of the first HMD-branded phone went public. Along the way, some clear details of the HMD phone, dubbed Pulse Pro, leaked last week to overshadow the partnership between HMD and Nokia.

Now, HMD is celebrating its independent foray into the smartphone market by pulling back the curtain on its trio of phones: HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse, and HMD Pulse+. Among these, the HMD Pulse, AKA the HMD Vibe, is the only phone that will land in the US with a $149 price tag, introducing a contender to the Android budget smartphones segment. Tipster Evan Blass has already said Verizon will support the HMD-branded phone.

HMD Pulse Pro packs a compelling hardware setup

Starting with the HMD Pulse Pro, the phone is the most powerful variant in the lineup, featuring an Unisoc T606 processor, 4 or 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of internal storage that’s expandable through installing a MicroSD card. As for the display, the Pulse Pro has a 6.56-inch HD+ screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery powers the device to keep it going in the long run.

Source: HMD

HMD Pulse Pro

The camera array on HMD Pulse Pro will set the phone apart from its siblings. The rear dual camera setup houses a 50MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera captures selfies at 50MP. The phone also launches in three colors: Glacier Green, Black Ocean, and Twilight Purple.

HMD Pulse and Pulse+ share the same SoC as the Pulse Pro

Surprisingly, HMD used the same Unisoc T606 processor in the HMD Pulse and Pulse+. This is not a typical move among smartphone manufacturers, but it ensures that all users will access the same processing power, no matter what phone they buy from the brand.

Source: HMD

HMD Pulse+

The HMD Pulse+ will be available in 4 and 8GB RAM configurations, and it will feature 128GB of internal storage with support for MicroSD cards. Similarly, it has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.

Again, the camera becomes the distinguishing point between HMD devices. The HMD Pulse+ features a 50MP dual camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. It will also be sold in Europe and Australia under the Pulse+ name. You can buy the phone in Glacier Green, Black Ocean, and Apricot Crush.

The US is picking up good Vibes from HMD

Finally, the HMD Pulse is the basic variant in the lineup, and our current understanding is that it will launch as the HMD Vibe in the US with a very competitive price tag. We're certain that the Vibe will be sold in the United States and that it will retail for $149. However, HMD was a bit vague about exactly which of these models will use the Vibe branding in the US, so there's a slight chance that it could be a rebadged Pulse+. Based on the price, we're thinking it almost has to be the base model Pulse, though.

The entry-level Pulse shares its SoC, display, and battery capacity with its other siblings. However, it packs 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage, depending on your selections during checkout. As for the camera, the HMD Pulse features a 13MP rear dual shooter and an 8MP front camera. This model also launches in Atmos Blue, Meteor Back, and Dreamy Pink colors.

Source: HMD

HMD Pulse, AKA, HMD Vibe

All phones come with Android 14 out of the box, two years of OS upgrades, and a three-year commitment to security updates. On paper, these specifications look compelling for some budget phones from a fledgling brand. The HMD Vibe, however, could see a warm welcome in the US market due to its ridiculously cheap price tag.