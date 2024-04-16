Summary HMD is stepping out on their own with the upcoming Pulse Pro smartphone.

According to leaked renders, the new phone may not be groundbreaking in design or specs, sticking to familiar territory.

According to an early report, HMD does have plans to release devices in the US.

The partnership has been sweet so far, but it was only a matter of time before HMD started heading in its own direction to build its identity and deliver to market devices of its own. Although we've seen leaks of these handsets as early as January, we are now getting an even better look, with a new set of renders that shows off the upcoming HMD device dubbed as the Pulse Pro.

And although we'd love to be excited about this new and upcoming phone from HMD, from what we are seeing so far, it looks all too familiar, and doesn't stray much from the products it produced under Nokia. The new leaks come courtesy of 91mobiles working with Onleaks, better known as Steve Hemmerstoffer, who has a fairly great track record when it comes to early news on mobile devices.

A budget phone with a boring design

As far as the details go, according to the 91mobiles, the phone will have a large 6.56-inch 720p IPS 90Hz display that will be paired with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, the phone will reportedly be powered by an Unisoc T606 processor and will also come with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

Furthermore, the front-facing camera will also pack a 50MP sensor as well, making it great for selfies and video calls. For the most part, these specifications aren't going to "wow" anyone and neither will the design. While budget phones are great, the look of a lot of these phones hasn't changed in quite some time, with each brand sticking with the same tired designs for years.

And while there's nothing wrong with playing it safe, it'd be nice to see HMD trying to make a splash with its first device, so it can really stand out from the rest of its competitors. As far as pricing, the publication states that the HMD Pulse Pro will arrive with a price that comes in at €179 or around $190 if using current exchange rates.

Of course, this is just a first attempt and the brand could become more ambitious as soon as it gains some traction. And while this one looks to be destined for Europe, HMD's new phones are also slated to make their way to the US as well, arriving on Verizon (via Evan Blass). Are you excited about HMD, and would you buy one? Let us know in the comments below.