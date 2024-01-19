Summary HMD is expanding beyond Nokia and preparing to release its own branded device without the Nokia name.

The first two smartphones to be released are likely to be low- to mid-range in terms of features and pricing.

At least one of these phones is likely to come to the US, with a trusted leaker indicating Verizon will carry an HMD device in the near future.

While HMD has only been in the smartphone business since 2016, it’s made significant progress since debuting in the industry. The company has expanded beyond Nokia, operating in eight regions around the globe and marketing several products. Now, HMD is making preparations to launch its own branded device without using the Nokia name. Although few details have been confirmed thus far, some information has leaked about what it may look like when it debuts later this year.

As originally reported by 91mobiles, the first two smartphones that HMD will be releasing globally without the Nokia branding are called the N159V and TA-1585 (via Android Authority). These are their model numbers, as spotted in the IMEI database — the official names of the products have not been made public just yet. It’s also possible that the supposed model numbers are actually for one phone, but vary due to regional reasons. Regardless, the company is expected to launch at least one branded phone at some point in 2024 (thus far, an exact date has not been announced).

Per some of the images that have leaked of the supposed N159V, the device is thought to be low- to mid-range, which will likely be reflected in the pricing. It hasn’t been confirmed if the body of the device is made of aluminum, but because no antenna lines can be seen, the N159V may consist of plastic. The back of the phone appears to have two camera lenses, while the front has a single lens. Additionally, the display seems to be flat, and the buttons of the N159V look situated on the right side. Leaker Evan Blass posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Verizon will likely be one of the first US carriers to sell the HMD phone.

While it’s possible that HMD’s new branded phone could be a worthwhile option for those seeking a new one on a budget, the number of mid-range choices has greatly. That being said, it could be beneficial to explore all of your options before immediately investing in the HMD device. For instance, the OnePlus 12R from OnePlus will be hitting the global market, making it the first time that the manufacturer has expanded to North America. The device, which is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 5500mAh battery, is predicted to rival some flagship alternatives. At a time when manufacturers are charging more for features with every new phone, it’s worth shopping around before making a final decision. Given the similarities between such devices these days, there are ways to get more for your dollar.