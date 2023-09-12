Summary HMD Global, the company behind the revived Nokia brand, has announced plans to launch smartphones bearing its own name, signaling a new direction for the company.

The move to establish its own brand may be driven by the upcoming expiration of HMD's licensing agreement with Nokia in 2026 and the desire to carve a distinct identity in the industry.

HMD aims to prioritize sustainability, affordability, and user experience in its technology solutions and has positioned itself as a leader in 5G smartphones and repairable devices. The company's global distribution and in-house software development team give it a strong competitive advantage.

The smartphone industry is in a constant state of flux, characterized by cutthroat competition and shifting market trends. Within this intricate tapestry, HMD Global has carved a niche for itself, especially known for reviving the iconic Nokia brand for modern audiences. As time moves forward, there are whispers that this company is on the cusp of a monumental transformation.

As reported by Nokia Mob, Jean Francois Baril, the co-founder and CEO of HMD Global, recently shared the company's ambitions to launch a line of smartphones bearing its own brand, marking a new chapter in HMD's journey.

This decision has not been sudden or impulsive. HMD has been safeguarding its brand for years, as evidenced by the company's consistent filings with the EUIPO office. The global challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing complexities of 2022 have catalyzed HMD's quest to carve a distinct identity in the industry. Interestingly, recent EUIPO filings might offer hints of what the branding on the new HMD phones might look like:

A look at the logo HMD could use on its self-branded line of phones

Moreover, HMD Global's move to establish its brand might also be a forward-looking strategy in preparation for the expiration of its licensing agreement with Nokia in 2026. This agreement, inked in 2016, allowed HMD to reintroduce Nokia devices to the market. The approaching expiration date may have spurred HMD to envisage its trajectory beyond the realm of Nokia-branded devices.

In a post on LinkedIn, Baril elaborated on HMD's vision. In establishing an original HMD brand, the company aims to introduce a portfolio that will see HMD-branded devices coexisting with Nokia devices. Despite the challenges the company faced in 2022, HMD has displayed resilience by quickly restructuring its business and adapting to the fluctuating global circumstances.

Emphasizing sustainability and affordability, HMD is poised to present technology solutions that prioritize user experience and anticipates consumer needs. Baril also highlighted the company's growth, noting its position as the fastest-growing 5G smartphone manufacturer, and its leadership in sustainability with repairable devices. Moreover, with extensive global distribution, operational networks, and a robust in-house software development team, HMD is well-equipped to make an impactful mark in the consumer market.

Internet commenters have expressed a wide spectrum of opinions concerning the future of the Nokia brand after this news, particularly in the wake of rumors surrounding its licensing to Huawei. While users have humorously suggests Apple should be the new licensee, the larger discourse centers on the potential for Huawei to take up the Nokia brand, with speculation driven by the tech warfare between the US and China. However, this is all mere speculation.

After years of relying on the nostalgia factor of the Nokia brand to sell phones, it will be interesting to see how HMD curates its image once the company starts using its own mark on its smartphones.