Finding fun phones is challenging in 2025. Too many manufacturers release drab designs devoid of color and personality. That’s not the case with the HMD Barbie Phone. Its poppy colors and fun extras make it an ideal first phone for a younger person, as HMD understood the assignment of delivering a simple yet reliable device that appeals to many.

The HMD Barbie Phone typically sells for $130, but during Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can pick one up for only $100. It’s a significant discount, making the phone a fantastic gift for a loved one and an excellent choice for your child heading into summer. If you’re tired of themed phones that are nothing more than e-waste, the HMD Barbie is the phone you want to consider.

Why you should buy the HMD Barbie Phone

For $100, the HMD Barbie Phone includes an impressive number of accessories. The phone’s box can double as a jewelry box, with different compartments lined with smooth material. HMD also includes several charms and a themed lanyard strap to attach to the phone. Multiple case backs let you change the look of your Barbie Phone, a benefit of a removable battery compartment.

The outer screen on the Barbie Phone doubles as a mirror, a fun touch for a young adult. The Barbie theme doesn’t stop on the exterior. The phone's number pad is themed, and KaiOS includes a Barbie wallpaper and related app icons. Unlike most commercial collaborations, HMD did a thorough job enhancing the feel of the Barbie Phone, and I appreciate that the branding goes more than skin-deep.

I can recommend the HMD Barbie Phone comfortably because it’s essentially a rebadged Nokia 2780 feature phone. It’s a reliable platform that gets good battery life and decent performance. KaiOS has enough modern conveniences, like listening to podcasts and music and using Google Maps, but the phone is limited with a number pad and no touch screen. It’s ideal for a young adult who you don’t want on Instagram all day long but still needs a way to communicate in an emergency. The HMD Barbie Phone is a fantastic way for them to have that while still having fun.