Last year Square Enix announced the follow-up to its Hitman Sniper mobile game at E3, and this past Valentine's Day, we learned that Square would officially launch the game on the Play Store on March 3rd. That's today, and Square has held true to its word as Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is now available on the Play Store. Of course, if you'd like to see how the game plays, we've recorded a gameplay video to illustrate precisely that. So if you've been curious to see Hitman Sniper: The Shadows in action now that it's available on Android, you've come to the right place.

The above gameplay video was recorded by your's truly and covers the first 30-minutes of the game. Much like the OG, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a sniping game where you'll shoot baddies to complete goals, much like a puzzle. Often you're tasked with taking out high-profile targets, but you'll also have to take out all of the target's minions, plus there are extra goals to hit, like sneaky killings where enemies fall into wood chippers or off balconies. Basically, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows plays a lot like the original, but that also includes the iffy monetization shoved into the first game well after it launched as a premium release.

From the outset, things start off fine. Agent 47 is missing, so it's up to a new crew of six playable characters to save the day by shooting unsuspecting enemies in their faces. Each level works like a puzzle, where the player has to figure out the best order to take down their targets. More or less, the story mode offers enjoyable puzzles. But here's the thing, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows leans heavily on PvP gameplay, where the story mode serves as an area to skill up and earn equips, all for the purpose of duking things out online against real players in a race to finish first.

Hitman Sniper The Shadows in-game store

This is where the free-to-play mechanics enter the picture, as loot crates and multiple currencies exist so that players can spend their way to success, which means the PvP content of Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is by definition pay-to-win, with in-app purchases range up to $49.99. Nothing surprising for a free-to-play release from Square Enix, but this does mean PvP will be filled with whales, and those that play for free are the cannon fodder.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand Hitman Sniper: The Shadows gameplay

Close

While there's no controller support, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a title designed around touch controls, though they can be clunky at times, as panning and zooming while scoped can be unwieldy. Then again, this is where the game's challenge is to be found, managing the controls while quickly sniping fools from a distance, always aiming for perfection. So if you'd like to take a look for yourself to make up your own mind, you can grab the free install for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows from the Play Store widget below.

